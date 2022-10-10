2023: Wike camp again absent as PDP flags off campaign

A mammoth crowd was on hand as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday, kicked off its presidential campaign for next year’s election in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State.

As expected, most PDP leaders and governors were present except the group loyal to Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike.

This is the second time the group would be absent at the activities of the PDP for the 2023 election, in protest over the failure of the party to meet its demand, which is the resignation of the National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. The first was the inauguration of the National Campaign Council on September 28 in Abuja.

But Ayu in his speech at Uyo told the aggrieved members that Nigerians are not interested in the party leaders’ personal quarrels but in rescuing the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP train has started moving and we have left the station, but we are moving slowly so that those who are yet on board will join us on the train.

“It is important for us as leaders, Nigeria is not interested in our personal quarrels; Nigeria is waiting for us to come and rescue them from what is worrying them,” Ayu advised.

The absence of the aggrieved members notwithstanding, the flag off lived up to expectations.

The Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo, venue of the event, was filled to the brim, with different campaign posters of PDP candidates for next year’s general elections jostling for space.

Party leaders who addressed the mammoth crowd included the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the host Governor Udom Emmanuel, who also doubles as Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council.

Atiku promised that PDP would rescue Nigeria from hunger and poverty, and bring back the unity lacking in the country.

Ayu on his part said Nigerians are hungry and cannot move from one point to another without worries.

“Nigerians cannot sleep because of insecurity; Nigerians are getting more and more divided; Nigerians are complaining and are hoping that what we did for them in the last 16 years we will come back and do it for them again.”

Governor Emmanuel advised Nigerians to elect people with the capacity to deliver, assuring that if PDP had not given APC the opportunity rule, Nigerians would not have known the difference.

