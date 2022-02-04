2023: Wike concurred with southern govs on zoning, says Jibrin

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, yesterday said the insistence of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike that power should return to the South in 2023 tallies with the position of Southern governors. Recall that Wike had slammed those calling for the PDP presidential ticket to be zoned to the North. Speaking on the issue, Jibrin said: “There is nothing wrong with the position Governor Wike has taken on the 2023 pres-idential ticket of the PDP.

“People should not forget that he was a signatory to the position of the Southern Governors Forum that the presidency should move to the South in 2023. “Also note that the Southern Governors Forum cuts across party lines because the governors that took that position are of the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

So, it’s a collective decision.” Continuing, he said: “Why should anyone expect Wike to go against a collective decision of his fellow southern governors. The views and comments made by Governor Wike cannot constitute problems for the PDP in any way. “Every PDP member has a right to their views. It’s not only Wike that has spoken about the 2023 ticket of the PDP. “Sule Lamido, Bala Mohammed, Aminu Tambuwal, Atiku Abubakar and a few others too have aired their views. PDP allows for freedom of expression. That is what makes us different from the APC.”

