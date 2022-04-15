News

2023: Wike consults Oba of Benin, shuns Obaseki

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday shunned his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, as he met with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to the party’s presidential convention where the party’s presidential candidate will emerge. Wike, who is aspiring to succeed President Muham-madu Buhari in 2023, was locked in a verbal war with Obaseki over party issues last month. He also shunned the state party secretariat but visited the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, and then met with the delegates at the residence of the late former Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Chief Tony Anenih.

At the palace of the Oba of Benin, Wike said if elected President, he would focus on checking insecurity with massive investment in intelligence gathering as he insisted that it is only in a secured environment that economic activities, agriculture and investment in infrastructure can thrive. He said: “I was here one and a half years ago as the Director-General of the campaign for the re-election of Governor Obaseki but I am here today not on behalf of anybody but of myself and my team to seek your prayers. “I have come to Benin to talk to the delegates of our party that will be part of our national convention on May 28 and 29.

“The way our country has fared, Nigeria needs somebody that will see white and say it is white and will see black and say that it is black. “If the PDP gives me the ticket, I have enough experience to tackle Nigeria’s mirage of problems have been a local government chairman, Minister of State overseeing education and now governor. “The major issue confronting Nigeria today is insecurity and without security, no other activity can function and what we need to tackle insecurity is intelligence gathering which is lacking, we are not going to sit down and give excuses but we will take action and spend resources to gather intelligence.” The monarch lauded Wike for what he has done for Rivers.

 

