2023: Wike may work for Tinubu, says Masari

There are indications that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike may ultimately work with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to actualise the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections. This followed a meeting Tinubu was said to have had with Wike, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in London on Monday night as part of ongoing consultations and realignment of political forces ahead of the crucial polls.

A close associate of the presidential candidate of the APC (Tinubu), Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, who dropped the hint after the meeting, said the Tinubu camp is confident that Wike would now work for the success of the former governor of Lagos State come 2023. Masari, who spoke from London on the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, confirmed that Tinubu met Wike and would be holding further discussion to perfect the alliance. According to him: “The meeting was basically on the 2023 presidential election and by God’s grace, we are going to work with His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike; he will assist and we are going to win the election with ease, by the will of God.” On whether Wike was intending to join the APC in order to assist Tinubu realise his ambition, Masari said he was not in a position to say if Wike would join the ruling party, adding that Wike does not have to leave the PDP before he could assist anyone that he wants to help.

Masari acknowledged that though there were moves by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP to pacify Wike, the Tinubu camp will, however, not relent on their efforts to get the big fish into their fold. “This is because Wike is a big politician, a governor and he has control in some other states apart from his state. He is good to the people and has associated with his people peacefully. By the grace of God, he will be of help to us. “Well, only God knows what will happen next. But what we are seeing now, what has transpired is that we are going to work with Wike and he will be useful to us. “If you could remember, it was APC that caused the failure of APC in Bauchi, it was members of the party that led to the defeat of the governor from their own party.

In Adamawa too. So what I want people to understand, someone can still assist you even without joining your party if he wants to. “Furthermore, with the widespread acceptance of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians, I can assure you by the will of God he is going to win the election, with or without help. But there is the Hausa adage which says even if you’re beautiful, you should add to it by taking a bath. So it’s not only about Wike, we are also talking with many other Governors,” he said. Masari explained that the emerging political alliance with Wike does not mean that the likes of former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and other APC members in Rivers State would be side-lined. “Nobody will do anything that will hurt Amaechi, he is a party member, a formidable member of the APC,” he said.

