News

2023: Wike may work for Tinubu, says Masari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Our Correspondent

 

There are indications that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike may ultimately work with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to actualise the presidential  ambition of Asiwaju  Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

This followed a meeting Tinubu was said to have had with Wike, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in London on Monday night as part of ongoing consultations and realignment of political forces ahead of the crucial polls.

A close associate of the presidential candidate of the APC (Tinubu), Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, who dropped the hint after the meeting, said the Tinubu camp is confident that Wike would now work for the success of the former governor of Lagos State come 2023.

Masari, who spoke from London on the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, confirmed that Tinubu met Wike and would be holding further discussion to perfect the alliance.

According to him: “The meeting was basically on the 2023 presidential election and by God’s grace, we are going to work with His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike; he will assist and we are going to win the election with ease, by the will of God.”

On whether Wike was intending to join the APC in order to assist Tinubu realise his ambition, Masari said he was not in a  position to say if Wike would join the ruling party, adding that Wike does not have to leave the PDP before he could assist anyone that he wants to help.

Masari acknowledged that though there were moves by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP to pacify  Wike, the Tinubu camp will, however, not relent on their efforts to get the big fish into their fold.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Goje And The Case Of Manning APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s apparent that most Nigerians, chiefly members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) are fundamentally preoccupied and concern about the 2023 and even going beyond it while heedless of the turbulence and inherent struggles ahead. But, to many of us, who might have genuine faith and interest in the headway of the APC and […]
News

2023: APC’ll present united front to remain strong –Zulum

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Umaru Zulum has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would present a united front in its National Convention to remain strong as a party. The governor stated this when he welcomed members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) to his office on Friday, while emphasizing that the state will work […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Disintegration: Watch your utterances –ACF warns Osinbajo

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

•Those who want to split Nigeria should come out clearly –Junaid      Following his reported comments that Nigeria needs prayers to avoid disintegration, the apex Northern socio cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to watch his words.   ACF told Sunday Telegraph that while they agreed that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica