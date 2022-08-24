2023: Wike may work for Tinubu, says Masari

Our Correspondent

There are indications that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike may ultimately work with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to actualise the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

This followed a meeting Tinubu was said to have had with Wike, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in London on Monday night as part of ongoing consultations and realignment of political forces ahead of the crucial polls.

A close associate of the presidential candidate of the APC (Tinubu), Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, who dropped the hint after the meeting, said the Tinubu camp is confident that Wike would now work for the success of the former governor of Lagos State come 2023.

Masari, who spoke from London on the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, confirmed that Tinubu met Wike and would be holding further discussion to perfect the alliance.

According to him: “The meeting was basically on the 2023 presidential election and by God’s grace, we are going to work with His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike; he will assist and we are going to win the election with ease, by the will of God.”

On whether Wike was intending to join the APC in order to assist Tinubu realise his ambition, Masari said he was not in a position to say if Wike would join the ruling party, adding that Wike does not have to leave the PDP before he could assist anyone that he wants to help.

Masari acknowledged that though there were moves by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP to pacify Wike, the Tinubu camp will, however, not relent on their efforts to get the big fish into their fold.

