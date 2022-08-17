2023: Wike, Obi, PDP govs, ex-govs meet

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday night met with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi in Port Harcourt. Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom; his Abia State counterpart Okezie Ikpeazu; ex-Cross River State Governor Donald Duke; ex-Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo; and ex-Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko attended the closed-door meeting at Wike’s private residence
