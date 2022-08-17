News

2023: Wike, Obi, PDP govs, ex-govs meet

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday night met with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi in Port Harcourt. Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom; his Abia State counterpart Okezie Ikpeazu; ex-Cross River State Governor Donald Duke; ex-Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo; and ex-Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko attended the closed-door meeting at Wike’s private residence

 

Our Reporters

