2023: Wike promises Obi support with logistics, slams Soludo

The Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has pledged to support the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi with logistics in his quest to “save the country”. Wike, who made the pledge during the inauguration of the Ikoku Flyover in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the former Anambra State governor has what it takes the govern the country. Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, witnessed the ceremony. Wike said: “Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you.

“I know you as a person, you have all the criteria, you have all the characteristics to lead this country, you have it. Nobody can deny that.” The governor also chided Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo over his recent verbal attacks on Obi. He urged Obi to ignore such attacks, stressing that Nigerians don’t like leaders who are upright. According to him, some of the people attacking Obi are doing so out of envy. Wike said: “You have worked very well in Anambra. But some people because of the level you are now, they are envying you, they can come out and say all manner of rubbish, don’t worry, that is how it is.”

