2023: Wike promises to end injustice if elected president

Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State has said that his presidency would end injustice in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with national delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Saturday, Wike said there is a lot injustice going on in the country.

The presidential aspirant urged Lagos PDP delegates to support his ambition to lead the party back to power. He urged the delegates not to support those that abandoned the party when it mattered most.

He said: “It is unfortunate what is happening in our party. I’m a committed member of this party since 1998, serving in many capacities.

“PDP made me local government chairman, minister of state for education and now a governor. The only way to pay the party back for everything it has done for me is to continue to serve.”

Wike said even if he does not win the ticket, he would support anyone who wins to ensure that the party returns to power.

The governor said he has the capacity to face the All Progressives Congress (APC) and lead the party to victory.

According to him, if the delegates support him to win the ticket, he would show the ruling APC “pepper”.

