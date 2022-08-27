2023: Wike returns from London, says consultations ongoing

…Nigeria needs rescue, declare Ortom, Ikpeazu

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that consultation for the 2023 general elections are ongoing, noting that leadership should not be about one individual and the interest of his family, but about the collective interest of everybody. Wike spoke yesterday when he interacted with journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, shortly on arrival from London.

He said that all is not well with Nigeria and that they sought remedies to restore enduring hope in Nigeria. The governor, who arrived with the governors of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, also decried a situation where standard, training and competence have always been traded for mediocrity.

He described his trip to London where he met former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi respectively, as a meeting aimed at making the country better than what it is. Wike also wondered why religion and ethnicity are used as the tenable identity to describe Nigerians when competence is required. He said: “I can confirm that this is the first time as a team that we are meeting with presidential candidates.

“We met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and we met with our leader, former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo. “We met the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. We also met with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

For whatever it’s worth, consultation is ongoing. “Whatever we are talking about, is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not parochial and tied to one person or group of persons. “We believe that with what is going on, it will be for the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day.” He added: “Consultation is still ongoing. Never mind some people who do not believe in the existence of this country. “Leadership is not about you and your family. Leadership is about everybody. ‘‘It’s unfortunate that we are in a country now where a man finishes eight years as a governor and brings his own son as a governor too and as a member of the National Assembly.

“It’s only in this part of the world that you can see that, when we are talking about poverty everywhere. These are people who do not mean well for Nigeria. “The only identity they have in this country is religion and ethnicity, nothing more. It’s either, I’m a Christian or I’m a Moslem, I’m a Fulani or I’m an Igbo. “Nigeria cannot move forward except they think it will be them.

That’s where we are. “We are in a country where someone with a primary school certificate can be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. That tells you how bad this country has become. “But with our consultation, all these will be a thing of the past. No amount of intimidation or blackmail will deter us. We are determined to right the wrong.” Also, the leader of the team and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, noted that they have met with renowned persons in the last few days because of their belief that Nigeria is in distress and required concerted effort to rescue it. He stated that they had fruitful talks with those they had met and it was beyond partisan politics; because we need to work together in ensuring that Nigeria survives. “For us, we are looking at the larger picture. Nigeria today is in distress. It is about what we can do. No man or woman alone can get it right for our country.

“We are looking at how we can harness ideas and put ourselves together to ensure that we get out of the present challenge we are in Nigeria today. “From top to bottom, consider what has happened from 2015 and where we are today. So, what we are doing is a concern that we have for our country, Nigeria.” Ortom stated that the three separate meetings they had within the week were worthwhile sessions for them. According to him, they have individually also had earlier commitments in Europe even if consultations are still going on because nothing concrete has been decided.

“The consultation is going on and will continue to go on. We are still going to meet here. “We are still going to meet some people some other time and see how we can work to ensure that the project Nigeria works.” On his part, Ikpeazu emphasised that they are on a mission and are determined to find a way of rescuing Nigeria. He noted that they are mindful of what society to bequeath to the present generation, their children and grandchildren alike. “And this is a country with great potential and we have to protect it well. We think that we need to engage across the board. “We are also looking at speaking with civil society organisations and those who have ideas, with Nigerians in the Diaspora. “All the resources available in this country have to come together at this time to see how best we can move Nigeria forward.”

