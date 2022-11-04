News

2023: Wike urges security personnel to stop siding politicians

Posted on

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged security personnel to stop taking sides with politicians who use all tactics, including religion, to frustrate efforts at protecting life and property. Wike spoke yesterday when he hosted the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Okon Effiong, who led a team of senior police officers on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House, Port Harcourt. The governor also stressed the need for Nigerian politicians to also stop the politics of religion in order not to burn down the country in the wake of campaigns towards the 2023 general election.

He recalled how heads of security agencies in the state, particularly of the army, became involved in the election process in 2019, but were resisted by the Rivers people. He expressed the hope that the new commissioner of police will bring his vast experience in operations and crime fighting to bear, urging him not to be intimidated against doing what is right, and take the fight against crime and criminality to the den of the criminals. He said: “We believe we owe this country and we must also stop this politics of religion, so that we don’t instigate crisis and violence. You must go and tell the people what you can do, what we can offer.”

 

Our Reporters

