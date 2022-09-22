News

2023: Wike’s allies pull out of Atiku campaign

The allies of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, have pulled out of the presidential campaign activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) programme of its standard bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the refusal of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to resign.

Wike’s allies reached the decision in a communique issued after a meeting that was held in the early hours of yesterday in Port Harcourt. The governor’s allies, who attended the meeting were Board of Trustees (BoT) member, Chief Bode George; Prof Jerry Gana, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as former Governors Segun Mimiko (Ondo), Donald Duke (Cross River), Jonah Jang (Plateau), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), among others. The communique, which was read by George, also faulted the party’s campaign council, which listed Wike as part of the campaign as “putting the cart before horse”.

The communiqué reads: “The published presidential campaign council list translates to putting the cart before horse, the pertinent issue remains the Ayu leadership. “We, therefore, resolve that senator Iyorchia Ayu resigns as the national chairman for an acting chairman of southern Nigeria extraction. “We resolved not to participate in the campaign council in whatever capacity until the resignation of Dr Iyorchia Ayu.” Also speaking after George read the communique, former Plateau Governor, Jonah Jang described Ayu as a biased referee.

 

