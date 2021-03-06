News

2023 will determine North-South- West relationship, says Obasa

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As the race for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor continues to gathered momentum, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Musdahiru Obasa, yesterday said the outcome of 2023 would determine the political alliance between the northern part of the country and the southwest region.

The Speaker said Lagos and Agege environs remain resolute to remain with the former governor of the state and the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023. Speaking during the inauguration of the 1.4 kilometres Agege-Pen Cinema Flyover Bridge, Obasa said despite the fact that some people were making sinister moves towards 2023, the state and the people of Agege in particular, will support Tinubu, who according to him, remains the face of the southwest leadership. He also said the ardent supporters of the former governor would wait until 2023 to know who will remain loyal among some party members.

The Speaker described the bridge which was inaugurated by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu at an event attended by Tinubu, leaders of the party and top government officials, as the result of the robust relationship that exists between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun new Federal College of Education’ll take off in October – NCCE

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

The newly established Federal College of Education (FCE), Iwo, Osun State will commence in October, Executive Secretary, NationalCommissionFor Colleges Of Education (NCCE), Professor Bappa- Aliyu Muhammadu, has said. He made this known during the commission’s visit to the institution’s permanent siteintheancienttownof Iwo. Represented by Director of Tertiary Education, Dr. Samuel Ojo, Muhammadu said necessary arrangements […]
News

NASS: Stakeholders seek review of 159-year-old abortion law

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Say archaic law endangering women’s lives   The National Assembly has been charged to review the laws governing abortion in Nigeria so as to bring them up to speed with modern day realities.   The laws which are embedded in the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria and Criminal Code of Southern Nigeria were made in […]
News

Stop giving support to Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

– Southern, Middle Belt leaders tell FG The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has said that the Federal Government is condoning the bad behaviour of Miyetti Allah with its alleged overt support for the group. The group stated this in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica