2023 will determine North-South- West relationship, says Obasa

As the race for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor continues to gathered momentum, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Musdahiru Obasa, yesterday said the outcome of 2023 would determine the political alliance between the northern part of the country and the southwest region.

The Speaker said Lagos and Agege environs remain resolute to remain with the former governor of the state and the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023. Speaking during the inauguration of the 1.4 kilometres Agege-Pen Cinema Flyover Bridge, Obasa said despite the fact that some people were making sinister moves towards 2023, the state and the people of Agege in particular, will support Tinubu, who according to him, remains the face of the southwest leadership. He also said the ardent supporters of the former governor would wait until 2023 to know who will remain loyal among some party members.

The Speaker described the bridge which was inaugurated by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu at an event attended by Tinubu, leaders of the party and top government officials, as the result of the robust relationship that exists between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

