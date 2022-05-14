2023: Will history repeat itself in Nigeria?

It is often said that history has a way of repeating itself in the lives of men and nations. From all indications, this could also happen here in Nigeria. In just over nine months’ time, millions of Nigerians will be heading to the numerous polling units dotted all over the vast country to choose those who will pilot the affairs of the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ for the next four years. Although nine months is a long time in politics, and many twists and turns are still likely to happen, the present situation in the country is pointing to a possible change next year.

Ironically, things were definitely not this dire when the unwritten slogan “anyone but Jonathan” started creeping across the land in the run up to the 2015 general elections. Having held power interrupted for 16 years, the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had become arrogant and cocky, believing that there was no other party to challenge them. In fact, in 2008 their then National Chairman, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor had boasted that the PDP would rule Nigeria for 60 years! However, not too long afterwards, the self-acclaimed ‘largest party in Africa’ started to implode, with many of its key members jumping ship, as the mood in the land changed towards the ‘umbrella’ wielding party, due in part to the deteriorating security situation and downward slide of the economy. And then a deft move by some high-wired politicians saw the fragmented opposition coming together to form mega party called the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 which was able to cash in on the peoples’ discontent to end the PDP administration, 44 years shy of its boatful 60-year hold on power boast! Ironically, the present situation in the country is to put it bluntly, worse than what was on ground when the majority of the people had had enough of the arrogant PDP and the hardship it had brought. For instance, since the advent of the present administration in 2015, prices of goods and services have climbed steadily.

For instance, a bag of 50kg of rice that’s sold at N8, 000 in 2015 now sells at N34, 000 – an over 300 per cent jump, with market analysts forecasting the price may rise to N40, 000 by Christmas time. A similar scenario is projected for cooking gas.

A 12.5kg cylinder filled at N2, 700 in October 2015 went for about N9, 000 last week, and it’s estimated to peak at N10, 000 by Christmas, indicating that within six years, the price of cooking gas rose by over N1, 000 per year. It is the same virtually across board with Nigerians now paying more for electricity and still not really enjoying the enhanced benefits of the price hike. Even sachet water which for long remained on N5 a packet is now N20. But perhaps what is even more alarming than the dire economic situation is the terrible state of insecurity across the whole length and breadth of the land. Despite the best efforts of the government’s spin doctors that things are improving, the reality is vastly different.

In 2015, the scourge was limited predominantly in the North-eastern part of the country, where militant group Boko Haram caught all the news headlines; but now like cancer, it has spread with bandits, kidnappers and ‘unknown’ gunmen, holding the population hostage.

More than 160 Nigerians have still not been reunited with their families weeks after the audacious March 28 attack on a Kaduna-bound train left nine people dead. There are still an undetermined number of Chibok school girls still with their abductors, seven years after they were taken on the night of April 14–15, 2014 and which formed part of the attack of the then opposition APC as one of the failures of the PDP in the run up to the 2015 poll. Incidentally, the same APC cried blue murder when the 2015 polls scheduled to begin on the February 14 were shifted to March 28 due to security concerns.

Now, in view of the large-scale insecurity, it is still worrying if the elections next year will be able to take place under such a dark cloud. Only a few weeks ago, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Nwokorie Anthony, was shot dead at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area in Imo State by unknown gunmen, forcing the Commission to suspend the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in the local government.

Due to insecurity, the electoral umpire had earlier suspended the CVR exercise in Orsu and Njaba, two of the LGAs in Imo State. Deliberately murdering INEC officials in order to prevent the Commission from carrying out its statutory duties during the former administration was unheard of. The situation has become so bad that non-state actors are more feared than the elected government especially in the Eastern part of the country, which is why despite the insistence of the governors for people to go about their duties on Mondays, citizens have opted to obey non-state actors and stay off the streets, do not go to school or engage in their normal businesses on Mondays. Sadly, the APC has found out that it is much easier to remain on the outside and criticise those on the inside than to actually make things better when they eventually get inside.

But should the present situation finally galvanise Nigerians to once again show their displeasure to a government in power at the ballot box, they would only be following history. Another history-repeating event is playing out thousands of kilometres away in the Philippines, where Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., son of a former Philippines’ dictator, is headed for a landslide win in the country’s presidential race. Victory for the 64-year-old senator would return his family to power 36 years after they were ousted by a popular revolution.

His father, Ferdinand Marcos, who became president in 1965, imposed martial law in 1972 and presided over a brutal regime which saw thousands of dissenters and critics jailed and killed. Marcos Sr., who died in 1989, and his wife Imelda stole an estimated $10 billion (£8.1 billion) from the Philippines’ coffers, becoming infamous examples of public graft. Critics allege his campaign was fuelled by misinformation, which he denies. According to them, this was the result of Marcos Jr. consistently painting his father’s rule as a “golden age” for the Philippines, whitewashing a period of rampant corruption and widespread poverty. Many Nigerians are now recalling the ‘glorious’ days of the PDP when a bag of rice was N8,000 and the dollar was under N200 forgetting that things were even much better than this when the party came to power in 1999. But like I said earlier, there is still quite some time to go, and things might improve drastically to ensure that history does not repeat itself here!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...