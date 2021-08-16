2023: Will Osinbajo brave the odds?

FELIX NWANERI reports on the move by some political support groups to convince Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to join the race for the 2023 presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Conmgress (APC)

There is no doubt that Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo has warmed himself into the hearts of most Nigerians given his disposition to issues since he assumed the country’s number two position in 2015 despite the fact that the powers of a Nigerian vicepresident depends on the duties delegated by the president.

Unlike some former vicepresidents, who were seen by their principals as mere “spare tryes,’ Osinbajo has enjoyed a near-perfect working relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari in the past six years.

However, the vice-president seems to be at crossroads ahead of the 2023 general election over calls for him to join the race for the presidency.

Though the first of such calls was six months after the 2019 presidential election that saw the re-election of the presidentand hisvice, themoveby some political support groups to convince the vice-president to join the race for the 2023 presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is gradually gathering momentum.

As expected, Osinbanjo has refrained from making comments on the issue but one of such support groups, Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG), a group in the APC, last week, urged the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the governors of Kogi and Borno states, Yahaya Bello and Babagana Zulum, respectively, to support Osinbajo to succeed Buhari.

In letters dated July 14 and addressed to trio and other top leaders of the ruling party, the National Coordinator and National Secretary of the group, Ahmed MohammedandEberechukwuEliDibia, said Osinbajo will bring stability and development to the country if he runs andwinsthepresidentialelectionin2023.

The letter read in part: “With history in mind, we, members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) hereby solemnly join our voices with that of many others in appealing that you throw your weight behind our call for consideration of an Osinbajo administration after that of President Muhammadu Buhari would have run a full course in 2023.

“We believe without any iota of doubt that giving a worthy element within the system such as Vice President Osinbajo the chance to lead will not only enrich the system; it will certainlybethebestassuranceof stabilityand progress for extant developmental objectives.

“Against this background, it is apparent that the dynamics and outcome of the seventhnationalelectionsinceNigeria’s returntodemocraticrulein1999would significantly determine the future of Nigeria’sdemocracyanddevelopment.

Thus, it is with this great sense of reasoning and respect for leaders like you as well as future generations, that we strongly appeal to you as a major stakeholder in the affairs of our party to join hands with us by asking other stakeholders in the party to consider Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as an appropriate persontoflyourparty’sthepresidential flag comes in 2023 The group added that the search for Buhari’s successor should not be left to “chance or last minute ‘survival of the fittest’ contests.”

Osinbajo’s capability to lead Africa’s mostpopulouscountryisnotindoubtas hehadonseveraloccasions beensaddled withrunningof affairsof stateasacting presidentintheabsenceof hisprincipal.

Among such occasions was during Buhari’s annual vacation in February 2016; June 2016, when the President travelled to the United Kingdom to treat an ear infection; another medical vacation between January 19 and March 10, 2017 andthe President’s 104-day medical vacation between MayandAugust2017.

Between May and August 2017 was the period Osinbajo’s leadership capability was subjected to real test as he had to throw in everything to ensure Nigeria’s unity.

A coalition of Northern youth groups had then issued October 1, 2017 deadline to the Igbo, living in their part of the country to leave.

Osinbajo waded into the impasse by holding separate meetings with leaders from the Northand theSouth-East aswellas governors of the 36 states of the federation.

He didnot stop at suing for peace among the warringgroups, butreadtheriotact, whenit became clear that tension was rising.

Though there were arguments for and against his sincerity of purpose then, there was no doubt that the vice-president displayed disposition to dialogue as a veritable tool for crisis resolution.

Besides his various interventions on national issues, nothing showed that Osinbajo betrayed the confidence Buhari reposed in him all through their first term.

So, it was a jolly ride from 2015 to 2019 that the tenure lasted. Osinbajo’s performance and loyalty earned him a second term ticket as he was endorsed by APC stakeholders and members as running mate to President Buhari for the 2019 general election.

As expected, the vice-president brought his experience to bear during the campaigns for the presidential poll.

Rather than the usual rallies that characterize Nigeria’s electioneering, Osinbajooptedforthedoor-todoorapproachtoreachouttotheelectorate. Hismessagewasclearandsuccinct.

“The differencebetweenPresidentMuhammadu Buhari and other presidential candidates for the2019electionsisthatthepresidentwillnot stealorallowstealing,” heechoedateachof the houses he went to. Osinbajo’s campaign efforts and that of the party paid off as the APC won the presidential election held on February 23.

Consequently, he and Buhari were inaugurated for a second term in office on May 29.

However, it did not take time before politics took the shine off the revelry of their second term. Indication that it would be a rough road for the vice president during the second term first emerged, when someof hisloyalistsclaimed thatthey were ignored by President Buhari in hiscompositionof thefederalcabinet.

The claim was not out of place as many had expected that the Vice- President, would at least, have a say in who gets the ministerial slot for his homestate– Ogun.

Theslotwasrather handed to the camp of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator IbikunleAmosun, whichexplained the choice of Olamilekan Adegbite, who served in Amosun’s administration as commissioner for Works.

Shortly had the dust over the ministerial list settled that confusion engulfedthepresidencyoverperceived stripping of executive powers off the vice-president by the President.

The misperceptionwasfurtherheightened by the seeming abdication of the President’s own executive powers as regards supervision of ministers.

Buhari had at inauguration of the FederalExecutiveCouncil(FEC) onAugust 21, 2020, directed his ministers to channel all official communications meant for him through his then Chief of Staff, late Abba Kyari.

This directive prompted suspicion thatthePresidentwasrelegatingtheOffice of the Vice-President. Some stakeholders reasoned then that Kyari by the directive has been elevated to the position of de facto vicepresident with executive powers, while Osinbajo remains the de jure vicepresident without executive powers.

Expectedly, the presidency came out with an explanation on the directive.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement then, explained that President Buhari merely pronounced one of the primary functions of the Chief of Staff as the role has not changed.

While denial has always been part of politics, the picture of intrigues inside the presidential villa became clear, when President Buhari approved the constitution of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to replace the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by Osinbajo.

Again, the coming on board of EAC was viewed in some quarters as part of the grand plot againstOsinbajo, butthepresidencyandthe vice-presidentplayeddownplayedsuchbelief. ManyhadwonderedthenhowOsinbajo got his politics wrong that warranted the treatment meted on him but some discerning political minds came up with several conspiracy theories.

Foremost among the theories was the battle for the 2023 presidency, which the vice-president is said to be interested in given the belief that power will shift to the South after Buhari.

The belief was predicated on some comments Osinbajo made during the campaigns for the 2019 elections.

He had during a house-to-house campaign in Oyo town, Oyo State, said the success of President Buhari and the APC in the 2019 electionsistheonlywaytheSouth-Westcan secure the presidency in 2023.

“The2019generalelectionisourown. We arenotlookingatthe2019, but2023. If weget itin2019, Yorubawillgetitin2023. If wedon’t get it in 2019, we may not get it in 2023 and it may take a very long time to get it.

We need tolookattomorrowandnotbecauseof today. Whatwearedoing nowisfortomorrowand not for today,” he then said. Though some analysts criticized the vice-president for playing the ethnic card to secure votes for his party in the South- West, some analysts reasoned that there was more to the comment.

According to them, Osinbajo indirectly gave a hint of his ambition. This, perhaps, explains why some members of the presidency cabal, who want the North to retain power beyond 2023, came out to ensure that the vice-president is clipped in order to dim his chances of succeeding Buhari.

But the questions against this backdrop are: Will Osinbajo brave the odds to declare for the 2023 presidency?

Does he have the political structure for such venture? Is the professor of Law, who once served Lagos State as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice ready to square against his benefactor and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is also being propped to join the presidential race?

While Osinbajo is the one to proffer answer to these puzzles, there is no doubt political developments in the coming months will determine whether the man who became the country’s vice-president against all odds, will throw his hat to the ring for the 2023 presidency.

