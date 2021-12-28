2023: Will there be a Nigeria?

There have been several crises in Nigeria that threatened the very existence of this rich but poor country. We are still in crisis even now from secessionist agitators and ethnic warlords. There are reasons for this: injustice, skewed federalism and political imbalances, amongst several others. The level of injustice in the country is the reason why there are different agitations in the country. The scenarios are visible all over the place.

First, the dichotomy between the North and South fuels unnecessary rivalries. You get recruited into the Nigeria Police the same day, took the same courses, get commissioned the same day and rolled into the Police Force same day perhaps to different postings. That is where the story ends.

You rose and retired as a Commissioner of Police, because you are from the South, your colleague and classmate/ course mate, rose to retire as Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General or Assistant Inspector General, because he’s from the North.

The same reality exists in the Military, be it Army, Navy or Airforce. Each time a new Chief of Army Staff is appointed, what stares you in the face, is the compulsory retirement of those who are senior officers to the newly appointed. It is only a country where injustice reigns supreme that we are fed with such menu.

These dichotomies exist in the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Custom, Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Directorate of State Service, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and several other agencies of government.

The dichotomy has been severely deepened by President Muhammadu Buhari’s nepotism and ethnic chauvinism. He reportedly spoke in Maiduguri about oil discovery in parts of the North; Bauchi and perhaps the Lake Chad Basin, and seeing that as a balancing act to the prevalent of oil in the Niger-Delta region.

Once a president thinks with such mindset, you are forced to reach the irrevocable conclusion that he has been presiding over two countries, the “97%” and the “3%”. And to make matters worse, it will be shocking to know that despite the billions expended thus far in trying to prospect oil in those locations, oil has not been found.

The politics of oil is what interests the president not the politics of development. He stated further that he would hand over to a successor who will secure Nigeria’s unity to remain as one country. The electorates in Nigeria will decide the next election not president Buhari. Even though I am aware that rigging has become part of the electoral process, the electorates must be given opportunity to elect who should govern them. President Buhari talked about Nigeria’s unity, at a time that Nigerians and Nigeria are sharply divided across the land. His bullets and gun approach has further deepened the schisms across the land, affected the psyche of an average citizen and broken the chord of our heterogeneous solidarity. Buhari’s taciturn approach is most confounding. Rather than devote time and energy to tour the country and assuage the feelings of despondency in the land, president Buhari loves to globe-trot.

At the slightest invitation, he jets out of the country like someone who hates the sounds and furies of a beleaguered country, smelling of blood and filth. The cries of broken hearts whose kith and kin have been killed wantonly by a rampaging army of unschooled youths, called bandits and terrorists or kidnappers.

I thought what should bother Buhari’s sensibility is not the discovery of oil or lack of it in the North, but the place of an average northern youth in the next generation. What should bother him is the education of the average northern mind, the army of youths roaming the streets and forest in the north, and not about the geopolitical balancing that oil find conveys on the north. Buhari should bother more about education, and education of the northern youths, and not about the unity of a country loaded with injustice and impunity.

If the educational coefficient of the average northern youth is guaranteed, then we can begin to balance the equation of inequalities, disparities and skewed realities that are threatening the very foundation of a nation of several nationalities.

Our diversities should be our strength only to the extent that the next generation operates on the same wave-length in terms of knowledge and education. Given the present arrangement, I am afraid if the country will not implode sooner than later, because the discussions are not evenly yoked; bullets versus pen. While several schools in the North have been closed down, allowing more idle minds to escape the four walls of formal education, schools in the south are still operating their calendar.

In future, the disparity will dig deeper and the discussions would be skewed between bullets and pen. What President Buhari has failed to do is in not identifying the danger in allowing the youths to roam around without formal education. That to me, is the greatest threat to the unity of Nigeria, and not the colour or nature or character of who his successor would be. The streets of the North are dominated by fierce looking youths who are largely uncared for. They form an army of recruits for all manner of crimes and criminalities. The forests in the North are dominated by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

The kidnappers source for funding for the terrorists and bandits, by collecting ransom from their victims. Some communities in the North now pay taxes and levies to the bandits and terrorists before they are allowed to breathe or move about. Despite the introduction of Hisbah in Kano state, their forests, according to Governor Ganduje, have been overtaken by terrorists. A schooled mind, seeing the beauty of nature, will not elect to hibernate in forest to display an untoward skill. Even though the psychology of a criminal is often difficult to unravel, the percentage of those enlisting in these crimes would have been reduced if majority of the Northern youths gets formal education.

The next generation is looking doomed and the greater danger is not being able to halt the trend. This is why Bishop Kukah would refer to the reality in the north as “Arewanistan”, a metaphorical reference to the afghanstyled reality that now stares us in the face particularly in the North. The northern economy is being plummeted. Social life is becoming abominable. Nightfall comes with its scare. Gunshots have become the familiar dirge. The bandits and terrorists are on prowl, wrecking havoc on their victims in cities and villages. The cries in the North are enough to wake up the Buhari presidency to take deliberate and conscious effort to enhance education with policies that are result-driven. If the culture of “Arewanistan” is allowed to have a stranglehold on us, the next generation is assuredly impaired. President Buhari needs to set his priorities right.

This culture of north and south divide will only help to expand the cracks in the system, and set the tone for ugly realities in future. President Buhari should stop making references to outmoded ideas that belong to the colonial era. He should look at Nigeria with an urbane mindset, a technologically driven world where ideas rule not one’s geopolitical conclave.

President Buhari should invest more in education of those youths who are roaming the streets aimlessly like sheep without shepherd. We cannot continue to neglect the present in trying to secure the future. There is anger in the land. There is injustice in the system, but a deliberate policy of getting the youths to acquire formal education will go a long way to abate this ugly situation. Rather than thinking about retiring to his farm in Daura, the president should think more about how to educate the youths for a secured tomorrow.

Nigeria is presently very fragile and making effort to use bullets and guns to sustain its fragility will be tantamount to postponing the evil day. What the president needs to do is to start the process of general healing and moral rearmament, to birth a future that promotes love and unity. This marriage cannot be forced down our throats. Nigerians in their millions must see cause to embrace any holistic effort aimed at healing the wounds. It is not just.about politics, it is more about the psyche of an average Nigerian as he contends with everyday challenges. To allow the northern youths to rot away is endangering the future which president Buhari will not be alive to share from. This is why he must leave legacies that will speak for his effort when he would have kept faith with his creator.

