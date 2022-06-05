2023: Winning all positions our next mission –Akeredolu

Commends party Chair Adetimehin for hitch-free primaries

Following the conclusion of the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has cleared the air on the alleged position of aspirants in the state during the primaries.

The governor, who absolved the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin of any wrongdoing during the process, noted that no aspirant was imposed on the party.

Akeredolu, who spoke in a meeting with aspirants and new candidate of the party in Akure, the state capital hailed the leadership quality of Adetimehin, in managing the various contending forces in the party to produce a violence- free primary election.

While stressing that no exercise of that nature could be perfect, he said the party has done well in producing quality candidates across the state. Akeredolu, also charged candidates, stakeholders and leaders of the APC in the state to work assiduously for the party to record total victory in the 2023 general elections.

The governor maintained that the party members must work in unity to ensure that APC wins the three senatorial seats, the nine seats of the House of Representatives as well as the 26 seats of the state House of Assembly.

He pointed out that there were no losers in the APC primaries in the state, adding that the tickets of the party are collectively owned by all those who participated in the primary elections. He said “We cannot and we must not lose any seats. Not even in the House of Assembly.

We must have three senators this time around. We cannot lose anywhere. This coming election is a very vital one. Your campaign must be APC-based. Appealing to your co-contestant is very important.”

Earlier, Adetimehin said: “All of us are winners. Whatever has happened should be seen as a family affair. I want to appeal to those who stepped down. I am here to appeal that we must work together. We do our things in Ondo state in a very colorful way.

Let us see the contest as a contest within the family.” The winner of the Senate primary in Ondo South senatorial district, Jimoh Ibrahim, who described the exercise as peaceful, free and fair, said Adetimehin has demonstrated over and over again his political prowess in managing a big party like the APC in the State.

