2023: With Osinbajo, APC’ll win – Abba Aji

Former Special Adviser to the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua on National Assembly Matters, Muhammed Abba Aji, has thrown his  weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition.

 

According to Abba Aji, with Osinbajo the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the Presidential election. The Senator, who briefed journalists in Abuja on Monday after Osinbajo joined the presidential race, said it is imperative for the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to back Osinbajo.

 

According to him, Tinubu should be happy to have produced someone that Nigerians are happy with his performance. He emphasized that in spite of the challenges, Osinbajo has a solid support base in the North, along with thriving circles of influential supporters across the South.

 

