2023: With youths’ support, I’ll win presidency –Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that he was confident of winning the 2023 Presidential elections with the support of Kaduna people.

Speaking at the 7th Kaduna Investment Summit, the APC standard bearer, said he was going to solve the problems of the country, if given the opportunity to lead in 2023.

The former Lagos State Governor also said he did not only have the ability to surmount all problems but will bring back the country on the right track of prosperity.

“I am confidently telling you that I will lead this country in 2023 with your support.” He said.

On the insecurity situation in the country, Tinubu noted that, “No inch of this country will be conceded to bandits,” vowing that he will fight the criminals to a standstill.

“Under my leadership, we will use counter-insurgency technology to eliminate crimes in our society. Your lives will be secured. Nigeria will succeed and move on to prosperity. I will assemble intelligent Nigerians, both men and women for the progress of our country.

“We will champion an effective government that will block revenue leakages for proper accountability.”

In his remarks, former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, also joined the legion of prominent Nigerians calling for the disbandment of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

According to the former Emir, the company should have been much better than it is, but unfortunately, it has become a money pit instead of a cash cow.

He said the four refineries, which were more or less comatose and apparently not satisfying the yearnings of the Nigerians should be unbundled and disbanded.

More generally, Sanusi advised states of the need to find ways to free themselves from the effects of leakages and unorthodox policies at the Federal level.

He said: “Instead of pushing for a revised revenue sharing formula (a bigger piece of a shrinking pie), they need to push for new and independent powers of taxation.

On the coming 2023 elections, Sanusi urged politicians to be ready to take serious decisions, even if there were unpopular decisions once they get to power.

He said this is because the situation in Nigeria calls for serious decisions that will change the situation of things, adding that “Once you start thinking of how you will win your second term, it is the beginning of your problem.”

