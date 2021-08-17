News

2023: Without Buhari, APC must work hard for victory – Osinbajo

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice-President has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must work hard to win the 2023 general election because President Muhammadu Buhari will not be contesting.

Osinbajo said this Monday when he received a delegation of the APC National Youth Lobby Group, who were at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to present the report of the party’s Youth Conference held in June.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo counselled the youths to deal with inclusion of their peers at the grassroots in governance.

He said: “Whereas, in the coming years, when we do not have such a political leader who is as popular as the President (Buhari), you are going to need to do the hard work. We can’t assume that the votes will all come in.”

While calling on them to brace up and build a stronger membership base from the grassroots by mobilising young Nigerians across the country to join the party beginning from the ward level, Osinbajo urged them to deal with the issue of inclusion at the grassroots first.

“Today, the APC can win elections, why not, we have a very popular President who can control significant votes, we have partners everywhere.

“Whereas, in the coming years, when we do not have such a political leader who is as popular as the President, you are going to need to do the hard work. We can’t assume that the votes will all come in.”

Acknowledging the relevance of the group ahead of the forthcoming general elections, Osinbajo said the group was must make sure that the APC work for Nigerians.

“One of the great opportunities that we have is that we have young people like yourselves who are interested enough in politics. All of you already have shown your capacities in various ways, those who are in government have shown that they can do stuff.

“So, the next hard work now is how to get the younger people in our communities, in our society into this party and to see themselves as part of this party, in their hundreds of thousands, in their millions, that is the next thing to do. I hope that you will apply your resources and energy to do this,” he urged.

Commending the successful conduct of the APC Youth Conference, Osinbajo said it demonstrated the ability of youths in the ruling party to take interest in the future of the party and the country.

Earlier in his presentation, the leader of the APC National Youth Lobby Group, Barrister Ismail Ahmed thanked the VP for being a consistent voice and supporter of youths regardless of political affiliations, but appealed for more youth integration in the affairs of the party across all levels.

