2023: Women demand Osinbajo for presidency

Some women in support of Yemi Osinbajo’s presidency yesterday stormed Abuja, demanding that the vice-president should be given the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket. The women made their demand at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. Leader of the Steering Committee of Coalition for Osinbajo, Hajia Rabi Dauda, who spoke with reporters, said women’s assessment of the current line-up of presidential aspirants has revealed that Osinbajo is the best option for the country. She said: “We are rooting for Osinbajo, not because there are no other aspirants, but because he is the most qualified and the one with the most easily predictable disposition towards development issues that are of utmost concern to women. “Nigerian women trust Osinbajo more than any other presidential aspirant and he already has an idea of what the specific challenges of governance in present times really mean.

