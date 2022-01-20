2023: Women demand Osinbajo for presidency

Some women in support of Yemi Osinbajo’s presidency yesterday stormed Abuja, demanding that the vice-president should be given the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket. The women made their demand at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. Leader of the Steering Committee of Coalition for Osinbajo, Hajia Rabi Dauda, who spoke with reporters, said women’s assessment of the current line-up of presidential aspirants has revealed that Osinbajo is the best option for the country. She said: “We are rooting for Osinbajo, not because there are no other aspirants, but because he is the most qualified and the one with the most easily predictable disposition towards development issues that are of utmost concern to women. “Nigerian women trust Osinbajo more than any other presidential aspirant and he already has an idea of what the specific challenges of governance in present times really mean.
Protests persist in Ekiti over new councils
Protests have persisted in Ekiti State over the recent creation of new councils. This is as people of Ijero Ekiti community yesterday morning trooped out in their large numbers to protest against the refusal of the state government to create Ijero Municipal Local Council Development Authority(LCDA). Two days ago, people of Ilasa Ekiti in Ekiti […]
Armed Forces Bill: Igbo Coalition joins Ohanaeze to denounce group’s position
Members of the Coalition of Igbo Progressive Youths Worldwide (CIPYW), have enjoined Nigerians to disregard any group seeking to discredit the Armed Forces Commission Bill submitted to the Senate by the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe. The CIPYM is a body of young industrious sons and daughters of South East […]
Paradise Foreshore Estate launches in Lagos
Paradise Foreshore Estate, an urban living redefined property has launched in Lagos providing a pristine waterfront living experience for people who value security, comfort, serenity and impeccable smart home designs. At a launch ceremony in Lagos attended by the crème de la crème in the Nigerian real estate sector and beyond, Paradise Foreshore Estate located […]
