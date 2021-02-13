2023: Women leaders back Okorocha’s presidential ambition

Women leaders under the umbrella of Woddi Women Voices across the six geo-political zones of the country have pledged their support for the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, on his presidential ambition. According to the women, Okorocha’s credentials in the area of scholarships for education have no equal in the country. They stated that if the former governor could do what he has done in educational sector as a private person and governor, given the opportunity to become president, he would do more.

Speaking at the event, which was a courtesy call on the Senator in his private office in Abuja, his wife, Dr. Nneoma Okorocha, said: “These women you are see ing here are not here because of political party or religion or ethnicity; they are here because they want a good Nigeria. We cannot afford to fold our hands anymore.” Women leaders who spoke at the event were; Betty Oluntede (South-West), Hadiza Ibrahim (North-Central), Joyce Osaro (South-South), Zainab Musa (North-West), Honor Onyebuchukwu (South-East) and Fatima Saleh (North-East).

One of the women speakers said: “Had Chief Obafemi Awolowo been alive he would have honoured you for what you are doing in the educational sector. “We are sincerely proud of you and would stand by you. There is nothing that is giving to you that would die in your hands, Nigeria would not die in your hands. You are a detribalised Nigerian and that is why you don’t do anything on ethnicity or religion.” In his response, Okorocha said: “l don’t fear my political opponents, l fear women

