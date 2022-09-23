News

2023: Women participation in politics imperative-Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as imperative the participation of more women in the nation’s politics and governance. Osinbajo, who disclosed that studies have affirmed that they perform better in leadership positions, said this in a pre-recorded message he delivered yesterday as the special guest of honour at the 2022 Women Directors’ Conference. According to him, inclusion of women in politics, considering their demographic, would have major impacts on the country’s socio-economic future and overall national development.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “A country that keeps down half of its productive demography is bound to perform sub-optimally. But the issue is not just board representation. “It is about representation in politics and government; this is where major decisions affecting our lives are made.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Florida judge blocks Republican-backed voting law as discriminatory

Posted on Author Reporter

  A federal judge in Florida on Thursday invalidated several of the state’s new Republican-backed voting restrictions, ruling that they violate minority voters’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee blocked the state from enforcing provisions aimed at reducing the use of drop boxes for ballots, making it more difficult for third-party organizations […]
News

NEPZA, NBS to share data on import, export, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have agreed to share data on import and export points for analysis and decision making. Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director and his counterpart, Dr Yemi Kale, Statistician-General/ Chief Executive Officer of NBS, agreed to form this strategic partnership when NEPZA […]
News

HotForex Evolves into HFM – The award-winning broker evolves to reflect its global expansion and multi-asset offering.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

May 2022 – In response to accelerated company growth and an expanded product offering, global multi-asset broker HotForex announced that is undergoing a visual transformation of its corporate name and logo, going by the name of HFM. As the company has broadened its reach beyond Forex trading, this move is aiming to highlight the wide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica