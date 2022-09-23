2023: Women participation in politics imperative-Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as imperative the participation of more women in the nation’s politics and governance. Osinbajo, who disclosed that studies have affirmed that they perform better in leadership positions, said this in a pre-recorded message he delivered yesterday as the special guest of honour at the 2022 Women Directors’ Conference. According to him, inclusion of women in politics, considering their demographic, would have major impacts on the country’s socio-economic future and overall national development.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “A country that keeps down half of its productive demography is bound to perform sub-optimally. But the issue is not just board representation. “It is about representation in politics and government; this is where major decisions affecting our lives are made.

