News

2023: Work harder to take over Delta, Omo-Agege tells APC

Posted on Author OLA JAMES Comment(0)

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, has declared Delta State as ripe for harvest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election. Omo-Agege made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the founding leader of the APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, at his countryhome in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state. To take over the state for APC in 2023, Omo-Agege called for an end to the tendencies in the party, urging leaders of the party to win future elections. “Delta State is ripe for the taking. We have also said that can only happen if all of us are on the same page.

Come to think of it, what are we fighting for? At the end of the day, we are brothers first before we became members of the APC. Party will come and go, but the Urhobo people will remain Urhobo. Delta State will remain Delta State,” said Omo-Agege. According to him, “Action Group and the rest of them have come and gone, but our people remained the same.

It’s time to emphasise more on what unites us than what divides us. That’s the only way we can win elections. We have decided that we will put all our differences aside. “We already have that understanding, but it’s important that those who follow us, those who sympathise with us and those who share in our aspirations, its good they also see that. That’s the reason we are at this event” he further said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

P&ID: UK Court grants FG’s permit to challenge award

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The English Court yesterday granted an order allowing the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s request to proceed with its challenge to the $10 billion arbitral award made against it over three years ago. The Attorney General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar […]
News

Abaribe to Buhari: Stop making excuses for failure

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged to face governance and stop making excuses at every turn, especially his penchant at making references to 2015 as reasons why he fails to perform and deliver on critical constitutional responsibilities. Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abribe gave the charge while reacting to the President’s nationwide broadcast on New […]
News Top Stories

NNPC steps up action on refineries’ rehabilitation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…to deliver Port Harcourt Refinery March 2023 In a strategic effort to crash fuel prices and guarantee energy security, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has started mobilising funds and technical resources to restore the nation’s ailing refineries to full operating capacity. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, who disclosed this in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica