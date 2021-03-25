2023: Work harder to take over Delta, Omo-Agege tells APC

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, has declared Delta State as ripe for harvest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election. Omo-Agege made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the founding leader of the APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, at his countryhome in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state. To take over the state for APC in 2023, Omo-Agege called for an end to the tendencies in the party, urging leaders of the party to win future elections. “Delta State is ripe for the taking. We have also said that can only happen if all of us are on the same page.

Come to think of it, what are we fighting for? At the end of the day, we are brothers first before we became members of the APC. Party will come and go, but the Urhobo people will remain Urhobo. Delta State will remain Delta State,” said Omo-Agege. According to him, “Action Group and the rest of them have come and gone, but our people remained the same.

It’s time to emphasise more on what unites us than what divides us. That’s the only way we can win elections. We have decided that we will put all our differences aside. “We already have that understanding, but it’s important that those who follow us, those who sympathise with us and those who share in our aspirations, its good they also see that. That’s the reason we are at this event” he further said.

