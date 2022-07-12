2023: X-raying Adediran, Akindele’s bid to win Lagos for PDP

As the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran and his running mate, Funke Akindele, prepare for the 2023 gubernatorial election, ANAYO EZUGWU examines their chances

Since the emergence of the lead visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, he has left no one in doubt about his desire to win the number one seat in the Centre of Excellence. Adediran popularly known as Jandor appears determined to become the next governorof Lagos State with his recent appointment of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as his governorship running mate. A high-ranking member of the party, Chief Taiwo Kuye, confirmed to New Telegraph that the party has announced Akindele as running mate to Adediran and that she was unveiled on Wednesday, July 6, after passing the screening exercise. He said: “Yes, we have chosen Funke Akindele as our governorship deputy candidate and she has been unveiled by the party’s leadership.” The Nollywood actress shrugged off stiff competition from other four contestants, who were also shortlisted for the deputy governorship candidate position. She was picked ahead of a former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. A former senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo; another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA, and Engr. Teslim Balogun was also shortlisted. The main opposition party in Lagos State and some of its supporters believe that Akindele will bring the support of her numerous followers and fans to bear in the election. They are also of the view that the entertainment industry will throw its weight behind Akindele in order to have one of their own in the Lagos Government House in 2023. While there is no doubt that Akindele is very popular among the youth like Jandor, the question remains: How far can she go to convince her fans and followers on social media to support her political ambition? However, there are members of a political school, who believe that PDP’s anchoring of its hope on the popularity of Akindele, showed that the party has signed its own defeat in 2023. They opined that the choice of the actress as running mate to Jandor makes the ambition a child’s play because a grassroots politician would have given the campaign a forceful push.

“Akindele’s selection is obviously built on the hope of garnering the support of her teeming fans. Well, this has never worked in Lagos politics and will still not work. Even the famous Desmond Elliot relied on the support of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila before winning a seat in the state Assembly. “If anything, Akindele’s selection will only expose her to unprecedented public scrutiny and attack by the All Progressives Congress (APC) hordes in Lagos. And don’t be surprised if she begins to lose endorsements in droves,” an analysts said. Some others expressed the view that the failure of Lagos PDP and Jandor to raise the bar of electioneering campaign reinforces the supremacy of the ruling APC in the state. According to them, what this means is that it would take another four years for any other strong contender to rise up to challenge the current political structure in the state. Despite the underline weaknesses of the ticket, there is no doubt that the tempo seems to have changed with the emergence of Adediran as the candidate of PDP. His entry, following his defection from the ruling APC came like a bang. This was after a series of meetings with PDP chieftains, including the chairman of DAAR Communication, Chief Alegho Dokpesi and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, among several others. Even the APC at the centre made frantic efforts to stop Jandor from joining the PDP because of his huge followership, with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State prevailing on him not to leave the party. He’s seen as a promising politician whose exit from the APC may cause a serious implosion. At every turn, Jandor followers are everywhere, dominating the Lagos political landscape. He has even repeatedly said that he’s in the race to win. Though, not desperate to be governor, he steadily and confidently declared that he will beat the APC if he emerges as the flag bearer of the PDP. He has transverse all the 245 wards in the state and the local governments to canvass for support and the results, going by the attendance and the critical stakeholders’ acceptance of his aspiration, show he indeed remains the candidate to beat. Even his former party, the APC, fully aware of the support he enjoys at the grassroots had to select his kinsman from the same ward in Ojo Local Government Area, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, as a counterforce to lead the state executive council of the party. One factor that seems to be in favour of Adediran is his approach to party politics, which is bottom-up. He is from Ojo Local Government Area, which has been one of the strongholds of the PDP in Lagos State. Again, he was born and bred in Mushin, another strong factor that will work in his favour. Again, Lagos West, where he hails from has the largest voting population in the state. For a candidate to win the governorship in Lagos, he must win convincingly from Lagos West that has about 65 to 67 per cent of the voting population in the state. From Ojo to Amuwo -Odofin, Oshodi- Isolo, Alimosho and Ajeromi-Ifelodun, PDP has always had a good showing and with the Lagos4Lagos Movement strengthening the PDP, it may be a roller coaster for the PDP for the first time since 1999. Even Adediran has done a critical analysis of the voting pattern that PDP has always been getting between 35 to 37 per cent at every election circle, and with Lagos4Lagos Movement now in PDP, getting to Alausa in 2023 may not be so difficult, he believes. Since the formation of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, the group has remained a force to reckon with in the politics of the state. The group, which evolved from a non-governmental philanthropic organization known as Jandor Foundation has footprints across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas of the state. One of the mandates of the group is to ensure that power returns to the people, which the movement said is lacking in the mainstream APC in the state, while its objective is to rescue the state from the alleged grip of godfathers and misappropriation of public funds. The movement has empowered over 3,000 small-scale businesses across 57 local governments and LCDAs, over 100 scholarship grants to students across tertiary institutions within two years of its establishment as well as provision of learning materials to various schools across different senatorial districts in Lagos. It also built a 32-seater ICT centre to serve 16 riverine communities with boats for transportation to the centre. Adediran believes that the desired change would not manifest until the people decide to participate in the politics and governance of the state. “We are a group of young, passionate and goal-driven individuals concerned about the socio-economic development of Lagos State with a clear vision to truly make Lagos work for those who live and work in Lagos,” he declared. While it would be too early to predict where the pendulum will swing to in the 2023 governorship election in the Centre of Excellence, the challenge before Adediran and Lagos PDP would be how to manage the protracted crisis in the party and the dominance of APC in the state. The PDP has never occupied the number one seat in the state since the country returned to civil rule in 1999 and with the emergence of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu as the candidate of the APC, it looks impossible for PDP to win the state. Nevertheless, it is clear that Adediran and Akindele appeal to both the young and the old and also have their eyes on the ball based on acceptance of their ticket, mobilization, consultation, pedigree and commitment. However, the question remains: Will the duo be able to mobilize Lagosians to vote for them?

