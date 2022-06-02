2023: X-raying Adediran’s bid to lead PDP to Lagos House

ANAYO EZUGWU writes that the emergence of the leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul- Azeez Adediran, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State could change the face of politics in the state

Since the lead visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has left no one in doubt of his strong bid for the number one position of the Centre of Excellence. Adediran, who is fondly called Jandor appears to be living his dream of becoming the next governor of Lagos State with his emergence as the candidate of PDP. He was on Wednesday elected as the flag bearer of PDP in state after defeating his challenger, Dacova Vaughan David Kolawole.

He polled a total of 679 votes, to beat Kolawole, who scored 20 votes. While addressing his supporters, he said the aspiration of the party is to rescue the state of Lagos. His words: “My brothers who were in the race with me until this afternoon, I have always said that every one of us is qualified to be the governor of Lagos State.

I want to use this opportunity, once again to acknowledge the level of their sacrifice for the party over the years. I want to use this opportunity to thank them for keeping the spirit of PDP alive in Lagos State. We all have one aspiration and our aspiration is to take over the affairs of Lagos. “We all need to work together because I’m only fortunate to be one of the last men standing.

I want to beg you that I need this vote, not just for me, not just for Lagos PDP but for the entire Lagosians. Finally, if you have decided to give me this ticket today, it will not just be a PDP ticket, it will be a ticket for the soul of Lagos and all of us as members will live to witness Lagos finally controlled by PDP in 2023.” Adediran’s entry into the governorship came like a bang. His defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP changed the tempo of politics in the state. Even the APC at the centre made frantic efforts to stop Jandor from joining the PDP because of his huge followership with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State prevailing on him not to leave the APC. He is seen as a promising politician whose exit from the APC may cause a serious implosion. At every turn, Jandor’s followers are everywhere, dominating the Lagos political landscape.

Even, Adediran has repeatedly said that he’s in the race to win. Though, not desperate to be governor, he has steadily and confidently declared that he will beat the APC if he emerges as the flag bearer of the PDP. He has traversed all the 245 wards in the state and the local governments to canvass for support and the result, going by the attendance and the critical stakeholders’ acceptance of his aspiration, show he indeed remains the candidate to beat.

Even his former party, the APC, fully aware of the support he enjoys at the grassroots has had to select his kinsman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi from the same ward in Ojo Local Government as a counterforce to lead the state executive council of APC. One factor that seems to be in favour of Adediran is his approach to party politics, which is bottom-up. He is from Ojo Local Government which has been one of the strongholds of the PDP In the state. Again, he was born and bred in Mushin, another strong factor that will work in his favour if given the PDP ticket.

Besides, the Lagos West, where he hails from has the largest voting population in the state. For a candidate to win the governorship in Lagos, he must win convincingly from the Lagos West which has about 65 to 67 per cent of the voting population in the state.

From Ojo to Amuwo -Odofin, Oshodi-Isolo, Alimosho and Ajeromi- Ifelodun, PDP has always had a good showing and with the Lagos4Lagos Movement strengthening the PDP, it may be a roller coaster for the PDP for the first time since 1999. Even Adediran has done a critical analysis of the voting pattern that PDP has always been getting between 35 to 37 per cent at every election circle, and with Lagos4Lagos Movement now in PDP, getting to Alausa in 2023 may not be so difficult.

Adediran was the first aspirant to purchase the Expression of Interest/ Nomination Form in Lagos PDP. And during his declaration on March 24, he said: “It is time for Lagos to have a governor with emotional intelligence, the one who knows and understands Lagos like the back of his hands; a governor that values the wellbeing of Lagos residents ir-respective of their position; a Governor that will ensure ease of doing business as against the one that shuts markets where petty traders earn their daily living on the directive of an over-bearing Iyaloja.

“We will change the face of governance in Lagos with tech-savvy young men and women, befitting of a state with megacity status like ours. Join me as I declare to run for the office of Governor of Lagos State for the 2023 election under the platform of the PDP. “I want to be the governor of Lagos State by 2023 and I am working towards that already. Not sleeping at all. I can tell all the youths, ‘let’s run with my vision to make Lagos work for all.’

I believe together, we can make history. We knew from the onset that we had to be independent and that called for our grassroots mobilization drive. We created the necessary implosion within the APC to weaken the party’s structure and the result is what we see today.” Since the formation of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, the group has remained a force to reckon with in the politics of the state.

The group, which evolved from a non-governmental philanthropic organization called Jandor Foundation has a footprint across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas of the state. The group has also proved to be popular and a force within the political landscape of Lagos State.

The movement successfully conducted parallel wards, local governments and state congresses in the state during the recent congresses across the country. One of the mandates of the group is to ensure that power returns to the people, which the movement said is lacking in the mainstream APC in the state and its objective is to rescue the state from the alleged grip of godfatherism and misappropriation of public funds.

The movement has empowered over 3,000 small scale businesses across 57 local governments and LCDAs, over 100 scholarship grants to students across tertiary institutions within 2 years of operations and provision of learning materials to various schools across different senatorial districts in Lagos.

It also built a 32-seater ICT centre to serve 16 riverine communities with boats for transportation to the centre. Adediran believes that the desired changes would not manifest until the people decides to participate in the politics and governance of the state. “We are a group of young, passionate and goal-driven individuals concerned about the socio-economic development of Lagos State with a clear vision to truly make Lagos work for those who live and work in Lagos.

“Wishes will not do it neither will arguments, anger nor social media analysis in our comfort zones. Let’s redirect our efforts and youthful energy towards creating a better Lagos for all. Lagos needs you. I have a very strong conviction that we can achieve anything if we put our minds and efforts into it. “To drive our far-reaching, allinclusive impact and to ensure that we leave no one behind, our strategic and operational structure is modelled after the political multilevel management model.

As of the last check, we have onboarded over 150,000 members spread across the state. “The indigent in Lagos is currently in a pitiable state indeed with hope almost completely eroded. A scan upward shows that the situation is only slightly better up the ladder with a privileged few remaining insulated. With available resources, especially revenue, to the government in Lagos, access to well-being and quality living should be within the reach of every resident and not just a privileged handful.

“We are beyond convinced that a lot more could be achieved if resources are judiciously utilized. We believe it is time. On a consistent basis, we explore avenues to impact the lives of the youth as they are the critical drivers of real development. We are involved in the sponsorship of a series of age-grade football competitions.

“We also have taken up adoption of some students of the School for the Blind in Oshodi and equally provided walking aids to them. In furtherance of our community development initiatives, we have established engagement initiatives with CDCs/CDAs across Lagos for collaborations on intervention areas.” But the challenge before Adediran and Lagos PDP would be how to manage the protracted crisis in the party and the dominance of APC in the state.

PDP has never occupied the number seat in the state since the country returned to the current political dispensation in 1999 and with the emergence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term; it looks impossible for PDP to win the state. Notwithstanding the challenges, it is clear that Adediran has set his eyes on the ball based on feedback from his mobilization, consultation, contacts, pedigree and commitment. But the question remains, would he be able to move Lagosians to vote for him remains to be seen.

