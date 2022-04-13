2023: X-raying Jandor’s bid for Lagos House

WALE ELEGBEDE writes that the bold move of the leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, to vie for the governorship of Lagos could change the face of politics in the state

Flaunting his rich credential before hundreds of his enthusiastic supporters during his recent declaration for the 2023 Lagos governorship position, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, who is the lead promoter of Lagos4Lagos Movement, left no one in doubt of his strong bid for the number one position of the Centre of Excellence. Vying on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jandor as Adediran he is fondly called, appears to have warmed his way into the minds of most Lagosians with his gospel of indigenous leadership at the Alausa Government House, since no indigenous native has presided the state since 1999.

So far, Lagos politics is strictly a game of interest with dire consequences for both the winner and loser. In short, it runs on a zero-sum game system with the metamorphosing progressives, currently known as the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the driving seat of politics in the state. Interestingly, Jandor was part of the APC hegemony, which has former Governor Bola Tinubu as its apex leader until he finally used the exit door in 2021 after confronting the idea behind the system of selection in the party. On December 4, 2021, Jandor, who had been a household name in the APC camp, moved to the opposition PDP.

Many analysts had actually predicted his exit based on what they captured as ‘unthinkable’ in the annals of politics of Lagos after his Lagos4Lagos Movement went against the establishment within the party and held a parallel party executives’ congresses from the wards to state levels.

But for Adediran, who had his background in the media, there is a need to salvage governance in his state, hence, the need to collaborate with some other tendencies to close the gap against the APC. “This young man came to our party and changed the rhythm of the game. It has never happened before in the history of Lagos PDP that not less than eight governors of our party will come to Lagos to receive someone into the party.

This is the person we have been waiting for to genuinely lead us out of the bondage of Tinubu in Lagos, “a former state chairman of the party told New Telegraph. While admitting that Jandor came into the party when it is less than inspiring vis-a-vis the disarray and uncertainties about the leadership of the party in the state, among others, the PDP leader said his entrant has doused tension and the unity of purpose within its ranks has been rekindled on the account of the message of inclusion from the core Lagosian from the Awori stock. Upon his entry and acceptance into the PDP and the deluge of support at his feet from all and sundry, Jandor commenced his consultation among the members and leadership of his new political home and it appeared it was green lights all the way.

While others were still observing the political temperature to know whether they will put in for the governorship race, Jandor was the first aspirant to purchase the Expression of Interest/ Nomination Form in Lagos PDP. Not beating about the bush, the successful businessman decided to formally declare his interest to be the next governor of Lagos State in 2023. And he did with plum and pageantry on March 24 in the city of Ikeja, Lagos.

His words: “It is time for Lagos to have a Governor with emotional intelligence, the one who knows and understands Lagos like the back of his hands; a Governor that values the wellbeing of Lagos residents irrespective of their postion; a Governor that will ensure ease of doing business as against the one that shuts markets where petty traders earn their daily living on the directive of an over-bearing Iyaloja. “We will change the face of governance in Lagos with techsavvy young men and women, befitting of a state with megacity status like ours. Join me as I declare to run for the office of Governor of Lagos State for the 2023 election under the platform of the PDP.

“I want to be the governor of Lagos State by 2023 and I am working towards that already. Not sleeping at all. I can tell all the youths, ‘let’s run with my vision to make Lagos work for all.’ I believe together, we can make history.” Speaking on his bold move, he said: “We knew from the onset that we had to be independent and that called for our grassroots mobilization drive. We created the necessary implosion within the APC to weaken the party’s structure and the result is what we see today.”

Sharing his thoughts on the May 21 governorship primary in the state, Jandor expressed confidence in becoming the party’s candidate, pledging his commitment to working harmoniously with everyone in the party ahead of the 2023 election. “Every other aspirant in PDP is qualified and so what is important is to win for the party. Our concern must be to win Lagos for PDP. Let’s put our best foot forward and send APC packing in 2023,” he said.

Highlighting his humble beginning, the Lagos4Lagos convener said he has through his Jandor Foundation shown commitment to human empowerment, excellence, innovation, empathy, community service, and creativity. Clearing the air on some insinuations about his aspiration, Jandor rubbished speculation that he was in the PDP to hijack the party and that he would decamp to the APC after winning the guber election in 2023. He posited that his decision to move to the PDP from the APC, where he was offered several juicy positions and opportunities to prevent his exit, was final and there is no going back to “Egypt” for him. “We will do something differently.

We want the money of Lagos to work for the state. I will not disappoint the party and its stakeholders. We should not work against one another. We should do whatever that will help us to win the election,” Adediran added. Insisting he is a team player with no mindset of sidelining any group or persons, the PDP guber aspirant averred that he has been able entrenched cordiality, unity of purpose and the Alausa big picture in the minds of every stakeholder in the party since he joined the PDP last year.

Jandor noted that there was no basis for anyone to express fears on Jandor sidelining the party chieftains if he wins the party. He restated that only a united PDP with implosion created in APC by Jandor can defeat the APC. The declaration was not all about Jandor, in his homily, former chaplain of the State House, Rev Funsho Awe, noted that it was time for Lagosians to take their destinies in their hands. He urged the people to rally round the aspiration of the Lagos4Lagos convener to free the state from over two decades of godfatherism and autocracy.

On his part, the chairman of Ndigbo in Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Jonathan Nnaji stated that the Igbo people in Lagos are ardent believers of the political philosophy of Jandor. He added that the Ndigbo in Lagos have never had it promising to have an Igbo friendly governor led by Jandor under the PDP, a traditional party for the Ndigbo.

In his remarks, Alhaji Mumumi Gambari, representing the Arewa Community, described the declaration of Adediran as the coming out of the sun, adding that the group was behind his aspiration. For the 44-year-old philanthropist, he is ready to take the road less travelled and risk it all to chart new directions and set new standards in Lagos politics from 2023.

However, he has several hurdles to cross but the immediate task is for him to be able to pick the opposition party guber ticket in Lagos. After then, he and his party may start plotting how to solve the APC dominance puzzle in the state. He said: “Jandor is here with us to shake us off the shackles of our lethargic past and inordinate interests in the PDP.

Since he came, we have recorded measures of political progress in our party. How can we not in unity consider him as our flagbearer to face the APC who he knows like the back of his hands?” Clearly, it is not going to be a smooth-sailing adventure for Jandor as some other qualified hands have also been linked to the PDP guber ticket. Among them are the party’s former state chairman, Engr. Adedeji Doherty; a former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Ade Dosunmu, among others. Aside from paying attention to issues, he similarly needs to increase the tempo of his dalliance with top leaders of the party in the state to gain their trust which is a hard currency to come by in politics.

Notable leaders like Chief Olabode George, Chief Mrs. Aduke Maina, Chief Dapo Sarumi, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor- Akerele, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, and Dr. Akintoye, among others must see through him the confidence test to loyally represent the PDP. As it stands, the coast appears hazy on who will pick the Lagos PDP gubernatorial ticket. But it is clear that Adediran has a leg ahead of other aspirants based on feedback from his mobilization, consultation, contacts, pedigree and commitment. Would he be able to move the needle for Lagos PDP? The answer resides in the belly of time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...