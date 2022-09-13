2023: X-raying Rhodes-Vivour’s bid to dislodge APC in Lagos

As the electorate in Lagos State prepares for the 2023 governorship election in the state, ANAYO EZUGWU reports on the chances of the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour, in his bid to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

When the Labour Party announced the date for its governorship substitution primary election in Lagos State, many political observers believed that the former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, would win the gubernatorial ticket, but they were all surprised when a former senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour, clinched the ticket.

Rhodes-Vivour polled a total of 111 votes to beat Salvador, who scored 102 votes in an exercise that saw a total of 216 delegates and was witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Deputy National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apanpa, officially declared the result, saying that with the outcome, the winner, Rhodes-Vivour would fly the flag of the party as its governorship candidate, in the 2023 general election.

Reacting to his victory, Rhodes-Vivour expressed joy over the outcome of the primary, describing the primary as the freest and fairest exercise. He stressed that the LP was set to form the next government in Lagos State.

“Salvador is like a father, I will reach out to him for advice because he has a formidable structure,” he said. Rhodes-Vivour promised that his administration would ensure a Lagos that works, declaring that it was time to take Lagos from those who he said had continued to put the state in their pockets.

He further said it was time for a new Lagos, where Lagosians would go to hospitals and get treated and would not spend hours in the traffic. He said: “Our Lagos is meant to work for all of us. There would be jobs for all our youths, so that they can be useful to society.

We are surrounded by water and nobody is supplying water to anybody. We are going to address the traffic situation in the state; we would build Lagos that all of us would be proud of.” Despite winning the guber ticket of the party, Rhodes-Vivour has a greater challenge ahead of him and with the campaign starting in a few weeks achieving his dream of becoming the governor of Lagos State.

He would face the popularity and dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the popularity of the candidate of the PDP in the state. It is believed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has performed credibly well to deserve a second term and the candidate of the PDP, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, is also accepted across the state mostly with his foundation through which he has reached out to many lessprivilege people in the state, and breaking these two dominant candidates would be a hard sell for Rhodes-Vivour and Labour Party in the state.

Many political analysts in the state see Rhodes-Vivour as young, vibrant and charismatic but a greenhorn in politics when it comes to a complex state like Lagos. They believe that he lacks a political base, financial power and popularity to challenge APC and PDP in the state.

Likewise, they opined that Labour Party is relatively unknown to many Lagos electorates and has never won any elective position in the state since the return to democracy in 1999. Although Rhodes-Vivour and Labour Party supporters are banking on the popularity of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement is well-received among the young and the old.

But the danger is that if Obi happens to lose the presidential election, the majority of its supporters and admirers would either vote for APC or PDP in the governorship election in the state considering the fact that many of Obi’s supporters are not indigenes.

Secondly, INEC had published the name of Ifagbemi Awamaridi as the LP governorship candidate for Lagos in the 2023 elections, but the LP deputy chairman said Awamaridi had written formally that he was withdrawing from the race, claiming that he was a placeholder for the party’s governorship candidate slot.

Awamaridi insisted that he remains the party’s authentic chairman and 2023 governorship candidate in the state and would not relinquish his ticket for anyone. Speaking at an interactive meeting with support groups and candidates of the party to unveil LP’s 10 cardinal programmes for the state, Awamaridi said he had deliberately decided to remain silent about recent developments in the party in the state because he was the one duly recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He denied reports that he had been elevated to the national level of the party and that the ticket of the party has been given to Rhodes-Vivour, who recently defected to the party from the PDP, stressing that nobody had contacted him about such a decision.

He noted that he was the duly elected state chairman of the LP in Lagos State, whose tenure had not expired, adding that there must be documentation and letter if at all he would be removed as the chairman.

Awamaridi noted that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) had not met in the last two years to even take such a purported decision while imploring members of the party to maintain peace so that LP can win the state in next year’s gubernatorial election.

He said: “I was elected by delegates across the state, from the ward to the local government officers as the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in Lagos State. I was elected state chairman and my tenure has not expired. “Nobody can take over the party’s position from the backyard.

The NEC meeting was about two years ago and nothing happens apart from the NEC decision. You can’t come through the backyard and claim to own the party or be the gubernatorial candidate. “We are going into elections and we don’t want division in the Labour Party.

The Labour Party is one in Lagos State. Also, INEC has released the personal particulars of governorship and House of Assembly candidates across the state, the names you will see there are all the candidates here and the governorship candidate that is there is Ifagbemi Awamaridi.”

As the crisis rocking the party lingers, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has waded in to reconcile the aggrieved members.

Adebanjo said waded-in in line with his earlier support to the party, and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi. Adebanjo, who confirmed that a meeting actually held between him and the aggrieved party members, affirmed that reconciliation had been achieved among the warring party leaders, saying that wading in to resolve the crisis rocking the party was “consistent with what I support before.”

According to him, total reconciliation had now been accomplished, saying that Rhodes-Vivour remained Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the 2023 poll in Lagos State, while Salvador would now contest the senatorial seat on the party platform. “Is that (action) not consistent with what I supported before? But you all saw the photographs, photographs don’t lie. We have done the reconciliation.

Yes, Rhodes- Vivour is the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, following the outcome of the reconciliation meeting. Salvador will now contest the senate seat on the party platform,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour, who is a former gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP joined Labour Party his dissatisfaction with the party’s internal politics and the refusal of the PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, to name him as running mate despite being endorsed by all 20 local government chairpersons of the party in the state.

But the Lagos PDP described the defection of Rhodes-Vivour as political career suicide. The party in a statement reiterated the fact that Rhodes-Vivour enjoyed the privilege of benefiting from the party’s structure to contest for senatorial elections when he joined the party from the KOWA party, stressing that his resolve to contest for the gubernatorial seat on the party’s platform was based on his belief that the party has the capacity to win the governorship election.

It said: “It is our party’s wish that Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour would realise that moving from a solid party like PDP to a yet fickle opposition party like Labour Party is political suicide and a limitation to the experience and knowledge of his person in politics.

“The fact that our party, the PDP remains a very solid political party in Lagos state with an adequately maintained structure, spread and capable people to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and give the Lagos people the succour and the dividends of democratic governance they have yearned for over the years.

“The National Reconciliation Committee of the party is making every effort to address all aggrieved aspirants during the last primaries of the party and work is currently going on to address all aggrieved persons and groups and this is something Mr Rhodes-Vivour cannot claim not to be aware.

“Our party is making all efforts to ensure that we support our candidate, AbdulAzeez Adediran to emerge the Lagos State governor come 2023 and provide an alternative for the people of the state and ensure they are liberated from the current jugular which the current APC holds them.”

Popularly known as GRV or The Hopeful Nigerian, Rhodes-Vivour is an architect, a businessman and a politician. He had his first degree in Architecture from Nottingham University and a Masters’s degree from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston.

He ventured into politics in 2017 by contesting for chairmanship of Ikeja Local Government under the KOWA party. In 2019, he won the ticket of the PDP to contest the Lagos West Senatorial seat, which he eventually lost to the incumbent senator, Solomon Adeola, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polling 243,516 votes to Adeola’s 323,817. Rhodes-Vivour is a strong believer in Nigeria’s future and he devotes himself to developing fellow young people to take on the mantle of leadership.

An activist, Rhodes-Vivour started his activism with his Anti-GMO struggle by debating with the Minister of Agriculture in the national dailies as well as on National television. In 2017, he led a 2,000-man march to the Senate in partnership with environmental activists.

He is an avid campaigner for the teaching of history as a subject in Nigerian schools. He comes from a long line of lawyers. His parents are lawyers. He is the greatgrandson of Justice S.B Rhodes, the second indigenous judge ever appointed, a grandson to Chief, Justice A.R.W Rhodes-Vivour and a nephew to Supreme court Justice, Bode Rhodes-Vivour. He is a great-greatgrandson to William Allen Vivour, the single most successful 19th-century planter in Africa.

