2023: Yahaya Bello campaign posters flood Kano

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, campaign posters of Kogi State Governor Mr Yahaya Bello with inscriptions of “2023” have surface on the streets of Kano.

The presidential campaign posters, which took many Kano residents by surprise, were placed in some strategic positions of city, urging him to contest the presidential election ahead of 2023.

Some of the inscriptions on the campaign posters read: “Yahya Bello must contest 2023 Presidential Election for his desirability”.

The posters have no logo of any party, but only the picture of the Kogi State governor.

It was learnt that the posters are being sponsored by the Nigerian Youth Awareness group.

Some of the streets which had the posters were Murtala Mohammed Way, Airport Road and Sani Marshal Road.

