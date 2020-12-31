Politics

2023: Yahaya Bello campaign posters flood Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, campaign posters of Kogi State Governor Mr Yahaya Bello with inscriptions of “2023” have surface on the streets of Kano.

The presidential campaign posters, which took many Kano residents by surprise, were placed in some strategic positions of city, urging him to contest the presidential election ahead of 2023.

Some of the inscriptions on the campaign posters read: “Yahya Bello must contest 2023 Presidential Election for his desirability”.

The posters have no logo of any party, but only the picture of the Kogi State governor.

It was learnt that the posters are being sponsored by the Nigerian Youth Awareness group.

Some of the streets which had the posters were Murtala Mohammed Way, Airport Road and Sani Marshal Road.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Akeredolu and maximization of Ondo’s agric potential

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

One sector of life in Ondo State where Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has recorded commendable achievements is in the area of agriculture. The administration had hit the ground running shortly after it was inaugurated and recorded some remarkable successes in the sector.   His government reactivated afforestation projects in the state, especially the 10,000 hectares of […]
Politics

INEC’s new tech and elections’ sanctity

Posted on Author writes ONYEKACHI EZE

The introduction of technology in the conduct of elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria has engendered credibility and sanctity of the electoral process, writes ONYEKACHI EZE       The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is no doubt, on technology revolution. Since the introduction of the smart card reader (SCR) machine […]
Politics

Ondo: Herculean task for Makinde

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, faces an uphill task of leading the National Campaign Council of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, ONYEKACHI EZE reports Perhaps, if there is another project Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde will execute with all his might apart from the governance of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica