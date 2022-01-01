2023: Yahaya Bello inching closer to Presidency

From all indications, Kogi State Governor
Yahaya Bello has become a phenomenon
in the Nigerian political
space. This is because the two-term
governor is one-man, whose political journey
has become a reference point and a potential
discuss for students of politics.
For the records, Bello is the Director of Kogi
Youth Arise Forum, a group that motivated the
campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari
in the state.
Also, he was the managing director of Fair-
Plus International Limited, which also implies
that Bello is the youngest democratically elected
governor in Nigeria, as at when he assumed
his first office at the age of 40.
In 2015, Bello was divinely prepared to rebuild
Kogi State from the debris of the people’s
frustrations occasioned by the laissez-faire approach
to governance issues by the many years
of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It was,
therefore, not for anything that the people earnestly
yearned for change in the leadership
profile of the state.
The first radically different policy of the
governor, upon being sworn-in on Wednesday
January 27, 2016, was to unite the people.
The advantages of the composite pluralism
of Kogi State which would have been harnessed
for its strength became the very representation
of its disunity, distrust and mutual
suspicion among the people.
But Bello was not prepared to preside over
such chaos where each tribe thought of his
own self only and maligned the other tribes.
Prior to becoming the governor of the confluence
state in 2016 to begin his first term in
office, no one knew that this man with a date
with destiny would occupy the driver’s seat
of the state.
The primaries of the All Progressives Congress
(APC) had been won by the late Audu
Abubakar and Bello had accepted his fate that
becoming theGovernor might be a mirage at
that time, believing that there was always another
time.
But the rest is history as Bello, having come
second in the primaries of the party, was put
forward to contest the governorship seat of the
state, after the sudden death of Audu Abubakar,
when the APC was coasting to victory.
The deputy governorship candidate of the
party then, Hon. Abiodun Faleke, now became
an issue as he insisted that he would have to
replace Abubakar. But this was rejected on
constitutional ground as he was not part of
the party primaries.
So, the party settled for Bello, who came
second at the primaries and wanted Faleke
to be the deputy, but the latter rejected this,
preferring to go back to the Federal House
of Representatives, where he was from Ikeja
Federal Constituency in Lagos and fight the
battle in a court of law.
Bello later joined forces with the likes of
Senator Dino Melaye, who was his ally then
to contest the re-run election.
A reference from his first inaugural speech
buttresses his determination to wield the people
together. In it, he refreshed the people’s
memories with a line in the old Nigerian national
anthem: “Though tribes and tongues
may differ, in brotherhood we stand…”
And in his second inaugural speech on
January 27, 2020, the governor rehearsed how
he successfully upturned the table that had
the four legs of godfatherism, tribalism, class
consciousness and religious divides which, he
said “had distorted social equity and equality
among Kogites…”
Bello was sworn-in on January 27, 2016 as
the fourth democratically elected Governor of
Kogi State without a deputy having won the
re-run election.
Faleke made real his threat not to present
himself for swearing in with the governor, and
he later approached the election tribunal in the
state asking it to declare him governor-elect.
He contended that the election had been
won and lost before Audu died and that he
(Faleke) should have been pronounced governor-
elect.
Faleke repeatedly claimed that he was not
consulted or taken into confidence by anyone
regarding the choice of Bello as Audu’s
replacement.
But Faleke was still defeated by Bello as
his prayers were not granted by the tribunal.
However, by November 2019, when Bello
was seeking a second term in office, the likes
of Dino Melaye and some others have become
his enemies.
But Bello’s records of achievements stood
for him at the polls and the people of the state
decided to give him another chance to continue
his good works as a listening and performing
governor.
Bello eventually polled 406,222 to defeat
the PDP candidate, Musa Wada, who scored
189,704 votes in the November 16 governorship
election in the state.
Indeed, Bello like the proverbial cat with
nine lives, stooped to conquer and he has continued
to defeat the powerful forces that rise
against him in the North Central State with
his unrivalled and enviable performances as
governor.
Now, Bello wants to replicate his performances
at the Federal level by gunning for
the post of the President of Nigeria in 2023.
To right thinking Nigerians, Bello is a
square peg in a square hole.
Bello will slug it out at the APC primaries
with the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,
Vice -President Yemi Osinbajo, while on the
other hand he would face the likes of former
Nigerian vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
of the PDP if he is eventually given the
ticket of the party.
According to a top member of the APC,
who pleaded anonymity, “Bello is the man we
have been waiting for. He is like a nucleus and
he is a man who understands the dynamics of
governance.
He said: “Kogi State has never had it
so good and for Governor Yahaya Bello to
achieve so much with the resources available
in the state; he will do more if given the opportunity
to rule Nigeria as President after the
end of the tenure of President Muhammadu
Buhari in 2023.”
Prior to the advent of Bello’s administration,
Kogi State was sharply divided along
ethnic lines, corroded by disunity as politicians
planted division in the minds of our people for
their selfish political gains.
It is on record that the first three appointments
of the governor immediately after his
inauguration on January 27, 2016, were spread
across the three Senatorial Districts. Hon. Edward
Onoja from Kogi East became the first
CoS in Kogi State to emerge from a zone different
from that of the Governor.
All the governors before GYB had ensured
their CoS emerged from their Zone.
Bello came and changed that. His SA Media
was appointed from Kogi Central and
his CPS from Kogi West.
It was a fresh breeze that reshaped the mentality
of the Kogi People. They were glad to
have a unifier as governor.
Under Bello, projects are spread all over
the state and the institutions of government
were ushered into a new vista of development.
All the appointments under his administration
were spread, a situation which has helped
broken down the barriers of ethnic jingoism.
Before Bello became governor, insecurity
was rife. Robbery and kidnapping were perpetrated
with reckless abandon. The State gave
up while the reign of terror continued.
But Bello has changed the narratives today.
He provided over 200 utility vehicles for patrol
and procured sophisticated gadgets for the
Operation Total Freedom established by the
present administration to stamp out criminality
in the state.
Intelligence gathering became seamless
and properties which were proceeds of crime
were destroyed to serve as a deterrent to others.
The result is here: Kidnapping and armed
robbery has dropped by over 92 per cent!
In Kogi State, farmers now produce more
as they have no fear some kidnappers might
take them off and be demanding for ransom.
The present administration in Kogi State is
not operating on a guess board but on a well
thought-out agenda known as the New Direction
Agenda.
Bello, who is the Youth Ambassador in governance,
has been focused on getting the job done
despite the untiring efforts of political opponents
to misrepresent the person of the governor and
his administration to the outside world.
The efforts of the state government in
crushing criminals, recorded a success, when
the state vigilante group confronted kidnappers
on Okene-Lokoja and Abuja highways
killing four of them while others fled with bullet
wounds. This is in addition to hundreds of
suspected kidnappers arrested by the police
for prosecution.
Besides the above, was another significant
breakthrough in the war against kidnappers,
as three of such criminally-minded elements
were gunned down, while two of their informants
were arrested.
The three kidnappers were killed in a gun
battle on Lokoja-Okene high way by a combined
team of hunters from Okene and Adavi
local government area of the state. Items recovered
from them included three sophisticated
pump action, rifles, bullets, mask and charms.
Those found guilty are serving various jail
terms in correctional centres.
The Bello-led administration has equally
mapped out various strategies aimed at engaging
and empowering youths in various
youth empowerment programmes.
It was, therefore, not surprising when Bello
garnered several awards, including that by
the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), for his
unflagging dedication to the security of the
people of Kogi State.
On healthcare, quality healthcare delivery
has been one of the greatest achievements of
the present administration in Kogi State.
The state government keyed into the Agricultural
Renaissance Policy of the Federal
Government which was aimed at ensuring
food security and promoting non-oil sector
for economic transformation.
Today, Kogi State has become the Agricultural
Capital of Nigeria as the governor has
created the right environment and support
to make agriculture the driver of the state
economy.
As the leading producer of cassava in Nigeria
and coupled with the guaranteed security
of investors, Kogi State has been able to attract
the biggest ethanol company in Nigeria
known as Unicane.
The company uses cassava as its main
raw materials, thereby sparking massive
production of the crop. Kogi farmers have
never been richer.
On the assumption of office, the governor
granted the Board of Internal Revenue autonomy.
It became the Kogi State Internal Revenue
Service.
The government built and delivered a gigantic
Revenue House, which has added to the
aesthetic beauty of the capital city. Competent
hands were employed and revenue administration
became digitalized.
Electricity is pivotal to industrial development.
In order to catalyze the economy of the
state, Bello-led administration has intervened
to deliver the following electrification projects:
The government completed the Lokoja
(Banda)-Kotonkarfe electrification project.
This has brought succour to the people
of the area and sparked industrial development
to promote production and generate
jobs as well as improve the living standards
of the people.
Kogi State under the New Direction agenda
is fast becoming the home of Beach Soccer in
Nigeria.
They were the Champions of the 2018 Edition
of Kebbi Beach Sallah Tournament.
The State Ministry of Youth and Sports has
launched sensitization programs and campaigns
against Drug Abuse, Cultism, Examination
Malpractices and other societal vices
across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.
The Bello’s administration has transformed
Lokoja from being the second dirtiest state capital
in Nigeria to become the second cleanest
capital in the country with better roads and
streetlights among others.
A number of road projects across the state
have been completed such as the Ankpa
Township Roads while others are in advanced
stages across the three Senatorial Districts.
Speaking on the achievements of Yahaya
Bello, an analyst and commentator, Mr. Olusegun
Alao, who hails from the state, said that he
was impressed by his performances.
Alao added that even the critics of the governor
now agree that nobody does it better
and that with the rate at which the governor is
working, his records might be difficult to beat
in the nearest future.
While urging Nigerians to give the job for
the best man like Bello in 2023, said that this
is the best opportunity the nation could get at
this moment.
According to him, “those who might compete
with Bello knows he has the capacity to
rule Nigeria. This is a man, who came from
obscurity to achieve man and whose records
of achievements are verifiable any day.
“Everyone knows the worth of Yahaya Bello
and Kogi State has continued to be a topic
of discussion all over the country since Bello
assumed duty.
“When the chips are down, people know
who to go for and there is no doubt that Governor
Yahaya Bello has what it takes to rule
Nigeria and continue from where President
Muhammadu Buhari will stop in 2023.”
