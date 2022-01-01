2023: Yahaya Bello inching closer to Presidency

From all indications, Kogi State Governor

Yahaya Bello has become a phenomenon

in the Nigerian political

space. This is because the two-term

governor is one-man, whose political journey

has become a reference point and a potential

discuss for students of politics.

For the records, Bello is the Director of Kogi

Youth Arise Forum, a group that motivated the

campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari

in the state.

Also, he was the managing director of Fair-

Plus International Limited, which also implies

that Bello is the youngest democratically elected

governor in Nigeria, as at when he assumed

his first office at the age of 40.

In 2015, Bello was divinely prepared to rebuild

Kogi State from the debris of the people’s

frustrations occasioned by the laissez-faire approach

to governance issues by the many years

of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It was,

therefore, not for anything that the people earnestly

yearned for change in the leadership

profile of the state.

The first radically different policy of the

governor, upon being sworn-in on Wednesday

January 27, 2016, was to unite the people.

The advantages of the composite pluralism

of Kogi State which would have been harnessed

for its strength became the very representation

of its disunity, distrust and mutual

suspicion among the people.

But Bello was not prepared to preside over

such chaos where each tribe thought of his

own self only and maligned the other tribes.

Prior to becoming the governor of the confluence

state in 2016 to begin his first term in

office, no one knew that this man with a date

with destiny would occupy the driver’s seat

of the state.

The primaries of the All Progressives Congress

(APC) had been won by the late Audu

Abubakar and Bello had accepted his fate that

becoming theGovernor might be a mirage at

that time, believing that there was always another

time.

But the rest is history as Bello, having come

second in the primaries of the party, was put

forward to contest the governorship seat of the

state, after the sudden death of Audu Abubakar,

when the APC was coasting to victory.

The deputy governorship candidate of the

party then, Hon. Abiodun Faleke, now became

an issue as he insisted that he would have to

replace Abubakar. But this was rejected on

constitutional ground as he was not part of

the party primaries.

So, the party settled for Bello, who came

second at the primaries and wanted Faleke

to be the deputy, but the latter rejected this,

preferring to go back to the Federal House

of Representatives, where he was from Ikeja

Federal Constituency in Lagos and fight the

battle in a court of law.

Bello later joined forces with the likes of

Senator Dino Melaye, who was his ally then

to contest the re-run election.

A reference from his first inaugural speech

buttresses his determination to wield the people

together. In it, he refreshed the people’s

memories with a line in the old Nigerian national

anthem: “Though tribes and tongues

may differ, in brotherhood we stand…”

And in his second inaugural speech on

January 27, 2020, the governor rehearsed how

he successfully upturned the table that had

the four legs of godfatherism, tribalism, class

consciousness and religious divides which, he

said “had distorted social equity and equality

among Kogites…”

Bello was sworn-in on January 27, 2016 as

the fourth democratically elected Governor of

Kogi State without a deputy having won the

re-run election.

Faleke made real his threat not to present

himself for swearing in with the governor, and

he later approached the election tribunal in the

state asking it to declare him governor-elect.

He contended that the election had been

won and lost before Audu died and that he

(Faleke) should have been pronounced governor-

elect.

Faleke repeatedly claimed that he was not

consulted or taken into confidence by anyone

regarding the choice of Bello as Audu’s

replacement.

But Faleke was still defeated by Bello as

his prayers were not granted by the tribunal.

However, by November 2019, when Bello

was seeking a second term in office, the likes

of Dino Melaye and some others have become

his enemies.

But Bello’s records of achievements stood

for him at the polls and the people of the state

decided to give him another chance to continue

his good works as a listening and performing

governor.

Bello eventually polled 406,222 to defeat

the PDP candidate, Musa Wada, who scored

189,704 votes in the November 16 governorship

election in the state.

Indeed, Bello like the proverbial cat with

nine lives, stooped to conquer and he has continued

to defeat the powerful forces that rise

against him in the North Central State with

his unrivalled and enviable performances as

governor.

Now, Bello wants to replicate his performances

at the Federal level by gunning for

the post of the President of Nigeria in 2023.

To right thinking Nigerians, Bello is a

square peg in a square hole.

Bello will slug it out at the APC primaries

with the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

Vice -President Yemi Osinbajo, while on the

other hand he would face the likes of former

Nigerian vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

of the PDP if he is eventually given the

ticket of the party.

According to a top member of the APC,

who pleaded anonymity, “Bello is the man we

have been waiting for. He is like a nucleus and

he is a man who understands the dynamics of

governance.

He said: “Kogi State has never had it

so good and for Governor Yahaya Bello to

achieve so much with the resources available

in the state; he will do more if given the opportunity

to rule Nigeria as President after the

end of the tenure of President Muhammadu

Buhari in 2023.”

Prior to the advent of Bello’s administration,

Kogi State was sharply divided along

ethnic lines, corroded by disunity as politicians

planted division in the minds of our people for

their selfish political gains.

It is on record that the first three appointments

of the governor immediately after his

inauguration on January 27, 2016, were spread

across the three Senatorial Districts. Hon. Edward

Onoja from Kogi East became the first

CoS in Kogi State to emerge from a zone different

from that of the Governor.

All the governors before GYB had ensured

their CoS emerged from their Zone.

Bello came and changed that. His SA Media

was appointed from Kogi Central and

his CPS from Kogi West.

It was a fresh breeze that reshaped the mentality

of the Kogi People. They were glad to

have a unifier as governor.

Under Bello, projects are spread all over

the state and the institutions of government

were ushered into a new vista of development.

All the appointments under his administration

were spread, a situation which has helped

broken down the barriers of ethnic jingoism.

Before Bello became governor, insecurity

was rife. Robbery and kidnapping were perpetrated

with reckless abandon. The State gave

up while the reign of terror continued.

But Bello has changed the narratives today.

He provided over 200 utility vehicles for patrol

and procured sophisticated gadgets for the

Operation Total Freedom established by the

present administration to stamp out criminality

in the state.

Intelligence gathering became seamless

and properties which were proceeds of crime

were destroyed to serve as a deterrent to others.

The result is here: Kidnapping and armed

robbery has dropped by over 92 per cent!

In Kogi State, farmers now produce more

as they have no fear some kidnappers might

take them off and be demanding for ransom.

The present administration in Kogi State is

not operating on a guess board but on a well

thought-out agenda known as the New Direction

Agenda.

Bello, who is the Youth Ambassador in governance,

has been focused on getting the job done

despite the untiring efforts of political opponents

to misrepresent the person of the governor and

his administration to the outside world.

The efforts of the state government in

crushing criminals, recorded a success, when

the state vigilante group confronted kidnappers

on Okene-Lokoja and Abuja highways

killing four of them while others fled with bullet

wounds. This is in addition to hundreds of

suspected kidnappers arrested by the police

for prosecution.

Besides the above, was another significant

breakthrough in the war against kidnappers,

as three of such criminally-minded elements

were gunned down, while two of their informants

were arrested.

The three kidnappers were killed in a gun

battle on Lokoja-Okene high way by a combined

team of hunters from Okene and Adavi

local government area of the state. Items recovered

from them included three sophisticated

pump action, rifles, bullets, mask and charms.

Those found guilty are serving various jail

terms in correctional centres.

The Bello-led administration has equally

mapped out various strategies aimed at engaging

and empowering youths in various

youth empowerment programmes.

It was, therefore, not surprising when Bello

garnered several awards, including that by

the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), for his

unflagging dedication to the security of the

people of Kogi State.

On healthcare, quality healthcare delivery

has been one of the greatest achievements of

the present administration in Kogi State.

The state government keyed into the Agricultural

Renaissance Policy of the Federal

Government which was aimed at ensuring

food security and promoting non-oil sector

for economic transformation.

Today, Kogi State has become the Agricultural

Capital of Nigeria as the governor has

created the right environment and support

to make agriculture the driver of the state

economy.

As the leading producer of cassava in Nigeria

and coupled with the guaranteed security

of investors, Kogi State has been able to attract

the biggest ethanol company in Nigeria

known as Unicane.

The company uses cassava as its main

raw materials, thereby sparking massive

production of the crop. Kogi farmers have

never been richer.

On the assumption of office, the governor

granted the Board of Internal Revenue autonomy.

It became the Kogi State Internal Revenue

Service.

The government built and delivered a gigantic

Revenue House, which has added to the

aesthetic beauty of the capital city. Competent

hands were employed and revenue administration

became digitalized.

Electricity is pivotal to industrial development.

In order to catalyze the economy of the

state, Bello-led administration has intervened

to deliver the following electrification projects:

The government completed the Lokoja

(Banda)-Kotonkarfe electrification project.

This has brought succour to the people

of the area and sparked industrial development

to promote production and generate

jobs as well as improve the living standards

of the people.

Kogi State under the New Direction agenda

is fast becoming the home of Beach Soccer in

Nigeria.

They were the Champions of the 2018 Edition

of Kebbi Beach Sallah Tournament.

The State Ministry of Youth and Sports has

launched sensitization programs and campaigns

against Drug Abuse, Cultism, Examination

Malpractices and other societal vices

across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

The Bello’s administration has transformed

Lokoja from being the second dirtiest state capital

in Nigeria to become the second cleanest

capital in the country with better roads and

streetlights among others.

A number of road projects across the state

have been completed such as the Ankpa

Township Roads while others are in advanced

stages across the three Senatorial Districts.

Speaking on the achievements of Yahaya

Bello, an analyst and commentator, Mr. Olusegun

Alao, who hails from the state, said that he

was impressed by his performances.

Alao added that even the critics of the governor

now agree that nobody does it better

and that with the rate at which the governor is

working, his records might be difficult to beat

in the nearest future.

While urging Nigerians to give the job for

the best man like Bello in 2023, said that this

is the best opportunity the nation could get at

this moment.

According to him, “those who might compete

with Bello knows he has the capacity to

rule Nigeria. This is a man, who came from

obscurity to achieve man and whose records

of achievements are verifiable any day.

“Everyone knows the worth of Yahaya Bello

and Kogi State has continued to be a topic

of discussion all over the country since Bello

assumed duty.

“When the chips are down, people know

who to go for and there is no doubt that Governor

Yahaya Bello has what it takes to rule

Nigeria and continue from where President

Muhammadu Buhari will stop in 2023.”

