2023: Yahaya Bello pays APC N100m, to collect forms Wednesday

Wale Elegbede

Leading presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, will, on Wednesday, April 27, pick up his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to take part in the presidential contest.

The governor paid the required N100m for the purchase of the forms very early on Tuesday, making him the first to officially seal his aspiration to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Yemi Kolapo,

Director, Media and Publicity,

Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation.

Thousands of Nigerians from all walks of life had stormed the Eagle Square at the nation’s capital, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, to witness the official acceptance of Governor Bello to vie for the 2023 Presidency. The venue of the declaration was filled to the brim while an almost equal crowd was seen outside the venue, with many support groups clad in different distinct attires, chanting solidarity songs.

“With the payment for the forms, Governor Bello’s teeming supporters should rest assured that he will be on the ballot in the 2023 presidential race. We are highly encouraged by the number of APC governors, leaders and stakeholders who have demonstrated their strong support for the candidacy of our Principal. We reiterate that he is not known for betrayal. He is always very loyal to his own and his priorities have always been Nigeria, Nigeria and Nigeria.

“Though the race officially begins now, it is on record that Governor Bello has consistently been at the forefront of the contest. He has demonstrated this again by being the first to pay for the forms.

“We urge delegates and indeed all Nigerians to shun divisive narratives in the interest of the nation and choose the best of the lot. We have no doubt that our tested and trusted National Working Committee members will put the interest of the party and that of Nigeria first in their activities around the process that will throw up the next flagbearer of the APC,” the Director, Media and Publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The last few months have witnessed persistent calls by different youth, women and professional groups across Nigeria on the Kogi State governor to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

