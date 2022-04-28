News Top Stories

2023: Yahaya Bello secures presidential nomination form

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday purchased his nomination form to contest the 2023 presidential election. Bello, who was the first to pay the N100 million required for the form, was received by party faithful and support groups. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chief said: “Right now, what we have ahead of us is a task of canvassing and consulting all party faithful, leaders, delegates and stalwarts, members and all Nigerians, at home and even in the Diaspora to support us so that we become the flagbearer of this great party come May 30 and 31. “And by the special grace of God, I am confident I shall become victorious and the party shall become victorious.

“Yahaya Bello is coming on the table to restore hope for Nigerians, for the entire black Africans and for the entire black nation across the world. That is the hope that we are coming on board with. To unite, to secure, and to put the country and our people on the path of progress and prosperity.” On the call s for ex- President Goodluck Jonathan to join the race, he said: “That is the beauty of democracy. In a democracy, anybody can push for, vie for and support anyone. But I am assuring you that our great party, the APC is a party that has its own ethics, rules and regulations and I know that all of it is in my favour.

“I am confident because I am in the majority. I have the women, I have the youths, I have the people living with disabilities behind me, I have leaders, I have followers, I have Nigerians and above all, I have God almighty behind me.” Director-General, Hope ‘23 Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said the fact that Bello is the first to pay for the nomination form demonstrated sincerity of purpose.

 

Our Reporters

