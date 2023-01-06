2023: Yakubu heads Presidential Result Collation C’ttee

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu is to chair the Committee for the Collation of the 2023 Presidential Results from the 36 states of the country and Abuja. This is in the exercise of his power as Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election. INEC in a statement by the Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed that the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja will serve as the venue for collation of this year’s presidential election result. Okoye also announced the formation of the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which has Mrs. May Agbamuche- Mbu, a National Commissioner as Chairperson.

The committee that will be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers and media, has two other National Commissioners and six other officers of the Commission as members. Okoye further stated that the distribution of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), which started on December 12 last year at 774 INEC local government areas offices will be devolved to 8,809 registration areas/wards from Friday 6 to Sunday January 15. He called on “all validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs … to seize the opportunity of devolution to the wards to do so.

“After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the commission until 22nd January 2023. “All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays. “All those that applied for replacement of lost, damaged or defaced PVCs can collect their PVCs at the registration area/wards during this period and the same thing applies to those that registered prior to the 2019 general election and are yet to collect their cards.

“The PVCs of those that applied for transfer are available for collection in the local governments and registration areas where they intend to vote and not in the state or local government where they carried out the transfer.” He appreciated the patience and understanding of Nigerians who trooped to INEC various local government offices to collect their PVCs, adding that “in making the cards available for collection, the commission is also working to ensure that the process is simple and hitch-free for Nigerians.”

