News

2023: Yiaga Africa establishes Peoples Assembly in Lagos

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Yiaga Africa has started training different interest groups at the local levels to improve the participation of the people in the democratic process. The organisation begins the process with the establishment of the People’s Assembly in three local governments of Lagos State. The three local governments are Surulere, Kosofe and Ikeja. Speaking at the launching of the pilot project in Lagos, the Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said the assembly will inspire the citizens to engage the government at the local government levels. “Yiaga Africa is testing out what we call the Peoples Assembly. It is a deliberative democracy and practice.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Imo unveils plans to reopen schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Imo State yesterday unveiled plans to reopen schools shut in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic as major stakeholders in the state have begun thinkering with modalities for reopening schools. The government said that it would soon meet with stakeholders in the education sector, including parents and heads of private and public schools to collectively work […]
News

Disparity in salaries: FAAN pensioners to embark on nationwide protest

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest with effect from May 4th, 2021 should FAAN management fail to implement their conditions of service (COS) agreement. The National Secretary of NUP, FAAN branch, Emeka Njoku, at a rally held at the […]
News

Osinbajo seeks assistance for underprivileged

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has bemoaned the rate at which many children are being orphaned due to banditry, communal conflict and violence in the country. The vice-president said about 18 million children, representing over nine per cent of the total population of the country, are orphans who need assistance from the society. Speaking after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica