2023: Yiaga Africa establishes Peoples Assembly in Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Yiaga Africa has started training different interest groups at the local levels to improve the participation of the people in the democratic process. The organisation begins the process with the establishment of the People’s Assembly in three local governments of Lagos State. The three local governments are Surulere, Kosofe and Ikeja. Speaking at the launching of the pilot project in Lagos, the Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said the assembly will inspire the citizens to engage the government at the local government levels. “Yiaga Africa is testing out what we call the Peoples Assembly. It is a deliberative democracy and practice.”
