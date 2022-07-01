2023: Yoruba actors back Tinubu for president

Several Yoruba actors, including Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Faithia Williams, Yinka Quadri, and Femi Adebayo, have declared their support for the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu. Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election. The former governor of Lagos State will slug it out with Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), and other major contenders in the race. In a video shared across their various social media handles, the movie stars were seen campaigning for Tinubu in Yoruba.

The video started with Salami, better known as Oga Bello, saying, “I want to use this time to congratulate our leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” It was followed by Kosoko declaring, “nobody deserves to be the flag bearer of APC” while Quadri added, “if not Akanbi omo olodo ide.” Toyin Adegbola, better known as Toyin Tomato, then said “with the support of God” while Ogogo responded, “and the support of good Nigerian citizens.”

Iya Awero continued by saying “the position of Nigeria’s president” while Femi Adebayo added, “prosperity will happen in our country.” Other film stars in the video in-clude Eniola Ajao, Olaiya Igwe, Foluke Daramola, Shola Kosoko, and Murphy Afolabi.

Olusoji Taiwo, Madam Saje, Abbey Lanre, Yemi Ayebo, Funke Etti, and Toyosi Adesanya could also be seen in the video. In an Instagram post, Kosoko said his support for Tinubu was informed by his past leadership records. “I stand with Tinubu. I have witnessed his achievement as a genuine leader over the years, his support for humanity and the creative industry in particular,” he wrote.

“I am convinced he is a lover of old and new, especially the youth, considering the number he has raised politically, Majority of who are doing well as leaders today. “Meaning he believes so much in youth as leaders of tomorrow as in today. Please give him the opportunity to complete transferring the technical know-how on his God-choosing assignment. ignore hate speeches by opponents and enemies. “Honestly we need him. Let it not be another best president we would not have.”

