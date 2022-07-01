Arts & Entertainments

2023: Yoruba actors back Tinubu for president

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on 2023: Yoruba actors back Tinubu for president

Several Yoruba actors, including Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Faithia Williams, Yinka Quadri, and Femi Adebayo, have declared their support for the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu. Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election. The former governor of Lagos State will slug it out with Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), and other major contenders in the race. In a video shared across their various social media handles, the movie stars were seen campaigning for Tinubu in Yoruba.

The video started with Salami, better known as Oga Bello, saying, “I want to use this time to congratulate our leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” It was followed by Kosoko declaring, “nobody deserves to be the flag bearer of APC” while Quadri added, “if not Akanbi omo olodo ide.” Toyin Adegbola, better known as Toyin Tomato, then said “with the support of God” while Ogogo responded, “and the support of good Nigerian citizens.”

Iya Awero continued by saying “the position of Nigeria’s president” while Femi Adebayo added, “prosperity will happen in our country.” Other film stars in the video in-clude Eniola Ajao, Olaiya Igwe, Foluke Daramola, Shola Kosoko, and Murphy Afolabi.

Olusoji Taiwo, Madam Saje, Abbey Lanre, Yemi Ayebo, Funke Etti, and Toyosi Adesanya could also be seen in the video. In an Instagram post, Kosoko said his support for Tinubu was informed by his past leadership records. “I stand with Tinubu. I have witnessed his achievement as a genuine leader over the years, his support for humanity and the creative industry in particular,” he wrote.

“I am convinced he is a lover of old and new, especially the youth, considering the number he has raised politically, Majority of who are doing well as leaders today. “Meaning he believes so much in youth as leaders of tomorrow as in today. Please give him the opportunity to complete transferring the technical know-how on his God-choosing assignment. ignore hate speeches by opponents and enemies. “Honestly we need him. Let it not be another best president we would not have.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I’ll be fine, expect me back soon, Ada Ameh assures fans

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has revealed that she is going through some mental issues which are affecting her life. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page during the week. “Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I no go die. We […]
Arts & Entertainments

Zlatan features Frost Water in new official video, ‘The Matter’ 

Posted on Author Reporter

Finally, the official video of one of the most anticipated songs of the year, “The Matter” by Zlatan featuring Papisnoop is out.  During the lockdown period of the coronavirus pandemic, the self-acclaimed Zanku master and lord of trends, Zlatan Ibile tapped into the trending ‘Solve The Matter’ social trend when he hit the studio for […]
Arts & Entertainments

Celebrating Tomoloju’s 100 Songs in App

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

    Epochal, phenomenal, unprecedented, and unique. These are some of the words that unarguably describe the 100 songs, composed and performed by the multi-talented and multi-skilled artiste, Benson Omowafola Tomoloju, which have been captured in an Application (App) which was released recently on Google App.   As Concrete Communications Studios, launched the app containing […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica