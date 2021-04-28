News

2023: Yoruba leaders must remain united against nepotism – Group

In spite of the different tunes being sung by the various groups in Yorubaland towards the realisation of an independent Yoruba nation, a group, Majeobaje Movement, has called on Yoruba traditional rulers, leaders and elders to ensure the unity of all Yoruba people.

The group in a communiqué issued at the end of its virtual meeting signed by Yomi Layinka, Publicity and Sensitization, and Akintayo Akin-Deko, Convenor, entitled: “Yoruba Must Remain United,” noted that different groups had been agitating for restructuring, an independent nation, participating or not in the 2023 elections under the current 1999 Constitution, but that irrespective of the motivation towards the ultimate objective of Yoruba security and development, all must remain resolute and united.”

