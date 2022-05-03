2023: You can’t bury zoning now, SMBLF warns NEF, parties

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has cautioned political parties and political stakeholders not to toy with the issue of zoning and rotation of political offices especially, the presidency, warning that doing so would further threaten the unity of Nigeria.

The SMBLF, in a statement jointly signed by its promoters, Chief Edwin Clark – National Leader, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF); Chief Ayo Adebanjo – Leader, Afenifere; Prof. George Obiozor – President- General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Dr. Pogu Bitrus – National President, Middle Belt Forum, took exception to the recent manoeuvrings by politicians. Specifically, SMBLF decried moves being deployed by the political elite to jettison the power rotation agreement between the North and the South.

They described as absurd and unfortunate a recent statement credited to the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Alhaji Ango Abdullahi that zoning is “dead and buried” and wondered if the former academic understood the implications of burying a policy that has kept Nigeria together. According to the SMBLF, anyone who chooses to bury the zoning principle must be seeking to dissolve and bury Nigeria.

The forum argued that zoning had over the years become an accepted principle of power sharing between the different parts of the country and cannot be abruptly buried because it no longer suits a section of the country.

“The history of zoning between the North and the South is well-known to everybody in this country and has been respected by all the major political parties in Nigeria. In the Second Republic, the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) adhered to the policy of zoning.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also, since its formation in 1999, adhered to the zoning of principal elective offices. “Most recently, in 2018, the PDP firmly observed the zoning arrangement by having only northern aspirants participate in the party’s presidential primary, which was held in Port Harcourt.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...