News Top Stories

2023: You can’t do without Ndigbo – Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The National Vice- President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Demian Okeke Ogene, yesterday warned that Nigeria is bound to fail as a country, if other regions decide to do without Ndigbo. He further warned that no amount of intimidation and blackmail can stop the actualisation of the next Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

Okeke, who gave the warning at the National Forum for South-East Presidency NFSEP held in Awka, Anambra State capital, further dismissed the claim in some quarters that the Igbo could not be fighting for Biafra and presidency at the same time, insisting that the two would be pursued to their logical conclusion “Let me tell you the claim that we must choose between actualisation of Biafra and the quest for the presidency are uncalled for and that Ndigbo must continue to fire from all cylinders,” he said, even as he insisted that the handshake across the Niger must continue irrespective of whatever experience of the past. “We know the past, but we cannot do it alone and we shall continue to interface with the Afenifere in the South West and Arewa in the North, and we shall continue to fire until we achieve that,”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze to Malami: Your open grazing-motor spare parts comment is incendiary

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma,

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has taken a swipe at the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his stance against the ban of open-grazing in Southern Nigeria by the governors of the South. Reacting to Malami’s comment that banning open grazing in the South is like banning the sale […]
News

Rivers extends curfew, bans night time movement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Rivers State Security Council has imposed a curfew on the 23 local government areas of the state with effect from yesterday. Governor Nyesom Wike, in a state wide broadcast, said the decision to impose the curfew on the entire state was taken after an exhaustive deliberation by the State Security Council at the Government […]
News

Southern Kaduna: Pastor, 16-year-old girl among11 Christians murdered

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A 16-year-old girl, a father of nine children, and a church pastor were among latest 11 Christians killed by Muslim Fulani extremists last week in the southern part of the Kaduna state of Nigeria.   Morning Star News (MSN) reports on Tuesday, the Islamic militants attacked the Unguwan Gankon village, killing 16-year-old Takama Paul and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica