2023: You can’t do without Ndigbo – Ohanaeze

The National Vice- President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Demian Okeke Ogene, yesterday warned that Nigeria is bound to fail as a country, if other regions decide to do without Ndigbo. He further warned that no amount of intimidation and blackmail can stop the actualisation of the next Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

Okeke, who gave the warning at the National Forum for South-East Presidency NFSEP held in Awka, Anambra State capital, further dismissed the claim in some quarters that the Igbo could not be fighting for Biafra and presidency at the same time, insisting that the two would be pursued to their logical conclusion “Let me tell you the claim that we must choose between actualisation of Biafra and the quest for the presidency are uncalled for and that Ndigbo must continue to fire from all cylinders,” he said, even as he insisted that the handshake across the Niger must continue irrespective of whatever experience of the past. “We know the past, but we cannot do it alone and we shall continue to interface with the Afenifere in the South West and Arewa in the North, and we shall continue to fire until we achieve that,”

