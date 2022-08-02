News Top Stories

2023: You can’t halt OBIdient Movement, Ogene tells Melaye

A former Deputy Chairman, Media and Public Affairs of the House of Representatives, Hon Victor Ogene, has advised all those scared stiff of the growing acceptance of the OBIdient Movement across Nigeria, to perish the thoughts of halting the growth of the group as it would be impossible to stop an idea whose time has come.

 

Ogene, who was reacting to Sen Dino Melaye’s claim that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, was not known nationally until Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) discovered him, described Melaye as a political lackey who serves different “political gods” at different seasons.

 

Melaye had, in the last six weeks launched a campaign of calumny against Obi and Labour Party (LP) on Facebook and other social media platforms. The negative campaign messages were apparently geared towards de-marketing the LP and its presidential candidate.

 

But, in a statement issued yesterday, Ogene contended that it was either Melaye missed his civics classes, or was simply a poor student of current affairs, to describe a pacesetting two-time governor of AnambraStateas“not knownnationallyuntil2019.”

 

He accused Melaye of deploying theatrics and falsehood in order to remain relevant in national politics after losing out in the politics of Kogi, his home state, since 2019.

 

According to Ogene, Melaye’s opinion of Obi and his journey to political limelight was either a proof of his forgetfulness, or poor knowledge of contemporary Nigerian politics.

 

He said that apart from being a former chairman South East Governors Forum and Vice Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Obi’s struggles through a novel Supreme Court pronouncement was what gave rise to some states – including Kogi – now having staggered governorship elections.

 

