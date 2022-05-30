News Top Stories

2023: You can’t rule out S’East on equity, justice, fairness –Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday, insisted that the South East should be allowed to produce the next President of Nigeria for justice, equity and fairness.

 

Umahi, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, said South East cannot be ruled out in the area of equity, fairness and justice for the presidential position of the country; it should be allowed and supported to produce the president of the country in 2023.

 

He spoke in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi Statecapital while addressingthe Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) andthat of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists( NAWOJ) whowerein the state for their quarterly meeting.

 

He called on the people of the country to not only consider equity and justice in choosing the next president of the country, but to also  look into the credentials, performances, capabilities and experience of all those angling to be president next year, insisting that only the best is good for the country at the moment.

 

He challenged journalists toprojectonly good materials for the people to make their choices in the general election even as he called on the electorate to reject money bag politicians and actors.

 

His words: “My heart bleeds for this country, to be very frank, because in this quest to be the candidates of various parties, I got exposed tothenakednessof thiscountryandtheinsincerityof this country and I saw a people thataredrivenby money.

 

The measure of how strong you are is driven by how much you have, and I began to ask questions- wheredidallthese moniescomefrom?

 

Whichof ushashadcompaniesbefore? Whichof ushadN100million before?

 

“When we talk about capacities and qualities of who can take this country to the next level; I said look, when it comesto theissue of equity, fairness and justice, you cannot rule out the South East.

 

