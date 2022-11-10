2023: You can’t stop Okowa’s ambition, PDP tells Omo- Agege

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State yesterday slammed Deputy President of the Senate and All Progressives Congress APC Governorship candidate in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, over comments threatening to terminate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Vice-Presidential ambition.

In a statement by the Chairman Media and Publicity Committee of the PDP Campaign Council in Delta, Chief Emman Amgbaduba, the party said Omo-Agege lacked powers to stop Okowa’s vice-presidential bid. Amgbaduba, who is Commissioner for Oil and Gas in the state, said that Omo-Agege’s verbal attacks on Okowa were the last kick of a dying horse, adding that the PDP would retire him from politics in 2023. He said it was numb for the DSP to have made allusions of a third term agenda by Governor Okowa, and described it as mischievous propagation by the APC governorship candidate.

He added: “We have watched Omo-Agege boasting about terminating Okowa’s Vice- Presidential ambition and also accusing him of having a third term agenda. “First, Okowa has no such agenda as the PDP has a well respected governorship candidate in the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...