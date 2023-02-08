News Top Stories

2023: You have no role in Ebonyi, CP tells Ebubeagu

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, yesterday told operatives of the Ebubeagu Security Network that they have no role in the election campaign in the state. He said the Network was not created for political purposes but to complement the security architecture of the state with state actors.

The Police Commissioner stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital, in a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ebonyi, stakeholders of political parties and council chairmen. He warned political parties against engaging Ebubeagu security operatives for any reason.

“The South East Security Outfit (Ebubeagu) has no role in election campaign and they are not created for anypoliticalpurposes, rather they are to complement the security architecture of the state with the state actors. “Therefore, no LG chairman or political party stakeholders should engage the Ebubeagu, bearing arms of whatever calibre for whatsoeverreasonasEbubeaguwas not created for their political aggrandizement, rather they are to strengthen security of the state as non-state actors. “Anyone found wanting will be dealt with accordingly. As such, LG chairmen and all political stakeholders, including aspirants, are hereby warned and reminded that no one is above the law and anyone who goes contrary to the provision of the extant laws shall be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“The provision of electoral Act 2022, section 91, has ex-presslyprovidedthat onlythe securityagenciesshallhavea role to play in electioneering processasitrelatestoconduct of politicalralliesand procession. “The Commissioner of Police in each state of the federation and the Federal CapitalTerritory, Abuja, shall provideadequatesecurityfor proper and peaceful conduct of political rallies and processions in their respective jurisdictions. And, for this purpose, the Police may be supported by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and any other security agency of the Federal Government,” he noted.

 

