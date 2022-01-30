2023: You have power to hire, fire erring leaders, Akinyemi tells masses

Renowned gospel preacher, activist and political analyst, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, takes a look at the tough road towards achieving peaceful, free and fair elections in 2023, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

Some people call you an apostle; others say you are a political analyst and an activist. How will you like to be introduced?

I will like to be introduced simply as a man of God, who does God’s bidding. I move to wherever the Lord leads me, fashionable or unfashionable. I understand the will of God, and also that I will be accountable to Him at the end of my race on the basis of my conviction and persuasion of people doing the right things on the earth.

To what extent will you say your background has influenced your life as a preacher and an activist?

I am the first son of Alhaji Nasir Adesina Babatunde Ogunseye (NAB) and Dorcas Aduke Ogunseye. My father was a respected Muslim cleric while my mother was a practicing Christian. So, I grew up under the influence of both religions. I was my father’s favorite. He wanted me to attend Islamic school to be schooled in Islamic but I didn’t want that. In order to avoid my enrollment in an Islamic school I intentionally did not put my names on the school entrance examination answer sheets for two consecutive years.

My father investigated why my names were missing in both examinations. All I wanted was to attend a missionary school like most of friends; wearing ties and looking smart. I didn’t fancy the dressing of Islamic school students.

And as fate would have it, my father was transferred to a town in another state where there was only one secondary school, and it was a Christian school. I sat for the entrance examination into that Christian school and cleared all my papers. My father was a disciplinarian. If he had scores to settle with you, it was going to be a terrible one.

Most times whenever he had issues to settle with my siblings I always advocated for them. So, I can say my advocacy and political activism started from childhood. Even after I became a born again Christian I still have the natural tendency of challenging authorities to the extent that some people tag my activism rebellion.

Why then did you study Agricultural Science instead of law?

I studied Agricultural Science as a victim of the Nigerian system. Actually, one of my friends bought the forms for me to study Agricultural Science at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTEC); and I paid dearly for studying that course because the school was structured in a way that did not meet my expectations.

However, I graduated as the best student in a particular course; animal production and nutrition. I never went back to horticulture and vegetable irrigation practical water provision. I picked what I wanted and simply went away and made an outstanding success of it. I am a lesson to Nigeria. I later discovered where I am today by divine direction.

When did you get involved in the political activities of Nigeria?

It began when participated in Ezim Giwa- Amu ‘Prayer for the Nation’ group, during former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration. I didn’t know that God was preparing me for a bigger task until the crisis over the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua; when the Lord spoke through me while I was preaching in Delta State that an Ijaw man would take over the leadership of Nigeria. Three days later Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; an Ijaw man became President of Nigeria.

Why then were you a staunch critic of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration?

I became a staunch critic of the Goodluck Jonathan administration when the President started misbehaving.

The Jonathan administration led the country into her present mess. Ironically, the leadership of the Church was looking away from the mess Jonathan was leading the country. So, I came out and boldly told the Church leadership that their support for President Jonathan despite his misdeeds was unethical.

I warned the Church leadership that the ways things were being done under the Jonathan administration with their tacit support would lead the country into complications. They rallied support for Jonathan despite his misdeeds because he is a Christian; whereas the Christian faith practice is a personal affair.

It is not a public service. People coming into public office and interpreting the office from the myopic view of their faith in a secular country as Nigeria is not ideal for balanced leadership.

Despite being a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you are also critical of the current Buhari administration. Why?

I started criticizing the APC/Buhari administration from the day Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd) became the APC’s presidential flag bearer for the 2015 presidential election. For me Dr. Rabiu Kwakwasso, one of the APC presidential aspirants in 2015 was the best among the contestants. He is young, vibrant and intelligent. So people like me rooted for Kwakwasso to pick the APC presidential ticket for the 2015 presidential election.

Unfortunately, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd) clinched the party ticket. So, we had no choice but to believe that something good can still come out of him. My reservations about Buhari being Nigeria’s president are what we are all experiencing today.

Nigeria is on the march again towards another general election. Could you tell us some of the things Nigerians must do to bring in a good government come 2023?

One major thing Nigerians must do to usher in good government in 2023 is restructuring of the country. If we restructure the country the pressure at the centre will be reduced.

Presently, too much power is concentrated at the centre, which is unhealthy for true federalism.

So, there is a need for us to loosen the hold at the centre. This will create more developmental activities and a healthy competitive economy among all the tiers of government. By doing so, Nigerians can have fulfillment politically, economically and socially.

What can the masses do to birth a better Nigeria in 2023?

The Nigerian masses should come to terms with the fact that they need a Nigerian President to lead the country from 2023. The power to hire and fire a President is within the rights and might of the citizenry.

Nigeria needs a global-thinking President from 2023 to lead her. Unfortunately, Nigerians have just two choices of disappointing political parties, the AP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect their President from, in 2023.

Are you saying that Nigerians should break from the strangleholds of the APC and the PDP?

Nigeria needs a stronger third force to break from the strangleholds of the APC and the PDP. A vibrant third force is the only hope of Nigeria’s freedom from the shackles of the APC and the PDP. I want to remain neutral on the political structure of this country so that when I speak, I speak objectively regardless of the political party in power.

You have a platform called LAGOS. Tell us the efforts of the platform towards raising a third force as a better and vibrant alternative to both the APC and the PDP?

In 2020, we inaugurated the Apostolic Round Table (ART) which featured Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, then National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) among other speakers.

The platform was preceded by Leaders After God’s Own Spirit (LAGOS) platform. This year, on February 24, 2022 we are holding another ART conference with the theme “Green shift.”

The concept is a shift in leadership productivity at which we shall discuss life that borders on ideas, policies and transparency. We still have life in Nigeria. There will always be life either good or bad. All one needs is to seek transformation for the sort of life one desires.

What are some of the expectations from the 2022 ART conference?

At this year 2022 ART conference, we are moving away from the norms. We want people out there to speak up. One of the speakers at the conference is a lady who is going to share with us how she picked up her life back from a terrible situation.

The youth particularly will learn a lot from her experience. Gen. Pat Akem (rtd.) is another speaker at the 2022 ART conference. I listened to him on transformation and leadership and was swept off my feet.

Our objective is to bring into the consciousness of Nigerians that once there is life, there is hope. Another speaker at the conference is Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa who will speak on policy.

He was part of Vision 2010 that came up with several lofty and laudable visions that would have helped Nigeria. We want to tap from his ideas on policy at the conference.

