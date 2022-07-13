News Top Stories

2023: Young girl donates savings to Obi in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu Comment(0)

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was stunned yesterday in Enugu when a young girl, Covenant Onyebuchi Okereke, who took the opportunity of his visit to the town, donated her ‘widow’s mite’ to support his campaign. The Labour Party candidate had featured in a live radio programme, at ‘Urban Radio’ aired in Enugu and was cornered at the end of the programme as he stepped out of the studio. The girl, who lives in the neighbourhood, said the savings which she handed over is not just about the money, but her blessings which she has prayed for over time. “I have been saving for this. Yesterday I prayed to God that I want to bless a humble man. Today, I heard that Peter Obi is at ‘Urban Radio’. “I live in the neighbourhood so I decided to see if I could meet him. God has answered my prayer because I am about to bless a humble man even though I have no name,” she said. A crowd of supporters had gathered to show their support and solidarity to Obi immediately after the 30-minute radio programme. Obi was accompanied to the station by former APGA National Chairman and Labour Party Senatorial candidate in Anambra, Senator Victor Umeh, among others

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Kidnappers, bandits out number security men, says DG PGF

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

  The Director-General, All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has decried the level of insecurity witnessed in the country, quipping that the numbers of kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements out number the Police and other security men. Lukman, in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday titled: ‘Poverty and […]
News

MasterCard invests $100m in Airtel Africa’s money business

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Airtel Africa, a telecommunications and mobile money services company, said it has signed an agreement under which MasterCard will invest $100 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (“AMC BV”). This came as the second investment announcement for the business in one month as the telco had earlier announced an investment of $200 million by the […]
News

2023: Buhari’s govt laced with tribalism, nepotism – Abaribe alleges

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over alleged regionalism.   Abaribe accused Buhari-led government of being fair only to the Northern part of the country. Featuring on Arise TV yesterday, the lawmaker, who defected recently to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said the current administration had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica