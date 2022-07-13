2023: Young girl donates savings to Obi in Enugu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was stunned yesterday in Enugu when a young girl, Covenant Onyebuchi Okereke, who took the opportunity of his visit to the town, donated her ‘widow’s mite’ to support his campaign. The Labour Party candidate had featured in a live radio programme, at ‘Urban Radio’ aired in Enugu and was cornered at the end of the programme as he stepped out of the studio. The girl, who lives in the neighbourhood, said the savings which she handed over is not just about the money, but her blessings which she has prayed for over time. “I have been saving for this. Yesterday I prayed to God that I want to bless a humble man. Today, I heard that Peter Obi is at ‘Urban Radio’. “I live in the neighbourhood so I decided to see if I could meet him. God has answered my prayer because I am about to bless a humble man even though I have no name,” she said. A crowd of supporters had gathered to show their support and solidarity to Obi immediately after the 30-minute radio programme. Obi was accompanied to the station by former APGA National Chairman and Labour Party Senatorial candidate in Anambra, Senator Victor Umeh, among others

