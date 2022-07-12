Politics

2023: Young girl donates savings to Obi in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was stunned Tuesday in Enugu when a young girl, Covenant Onyebuchi Okereke, who took the opportunity of his visit to the town, donated her ‘widow’s mite’ to support his campaign.

The Labour Party candidate had featured in a live radio programme, at ‘Urban Radio’ aired in Enugu and was cornered at the end of the programme as he stepped out of the studio.

The girl, who lives in the neighbourhood, said the savings which she handed over is not just about the money, but her blessings which she has prayed for over time.

“I have been saving for this. Yesterday I prayed to God that I want to bless a humble man. Today, I heard that Peter Obi is at ‘Urban Radio’.

“I live in the neighbourhood so I decided to see if I could meet him. God has answered my prayer because I am about to bless a humble man even though I have no name,” she said.

A crowd of supporters had gathered to show their support and solidarity to Obi immediately after the 30-minute radio programme.

Obi was accompanied to the station by former APGA National Chairman and Labour Party Senatorial candidate in Anambra, Senator Victor Umeh, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Memories of Gani at GFIIA

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

As part of measures to preserve and encourage the culture of integrity and patriotism, the Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) and its partners recently honoured some Nigerians for their impact on the society at the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards (GFIIA) in Lagos. WALE ELEGBEDE reports If there is any Nigerian that typified […]
Politics

Cancelled Anambra APC primary: We are vindicated – Moghalu

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo,

The cancellation of the Anambra State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatoral primary election has been described as a vindication of the 11 aspirants of the party that there was no election. The party last weekend failed to conduct the gubernatoral Primary election following the absence of the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) […]
Politics

FG should remove security issues from Exclusive List –Reps member, Musibau Taiwo Kolawole

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Mr. Musibau Taiwo Kolawole is a member of the House of Representatives from Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency in Lagos State and a former deputy speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain says state police remains the only way out of the nation’s security problems. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica