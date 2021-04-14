2023: Your destiny is in your hands, Akpabio tells A’bom people

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has reminded the people of the state that the development and infrastructural renaissance of the state remain in their hands.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, who spoke Wednesday during the inauguration of the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) in Eket and Uyo Senatorial Districts, also said the Forum was apolitical, not an appendage of any political party or person, but an amalgam of people who are yearning and craving for dependable and efficient leadership in the State.

Speaking to the thousands of people, who turned out to witness the event, Akpabio said: “The urban dualization of Eket Is in your hands. The dualized road that will link the entire Eket Senatorial District which produces all the crude oil, is in your hands. We did our best but we couldn’t do everything. The posterity of our people is in your hands. The empowerment of our children is in your hands. The life and death of Akwa ibom State is in your hands.”

The minister, who is the grand leader of the group, further explained: “ADF does not stand for any political party. It stands for people who are craving for dependable leadership. It stands for people who are yearning for Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour jobs so that they can improve their lives. It stands for people who will change boys to men and girls to women. It stands for people who will turn Akwa Ibom back to a destination. It stands for people who will take over from where this government will stop, and move on to actualize Akwa Ibom dream in terms of development.”

