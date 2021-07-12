2023: Your presidential ambition lacks conscience, morality – Ohanaeze blasts Bello

Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Monday responded to Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s recent comments that rotational presidency was unconstitutional, saying that his position was a demonstration of his lack of appreciation of Nigeria’s diversity, political history and existing agreements between Northern and Southern leaders at the inception of the current democratic suspension.

Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia and made available to journalists in Enugu, said Bello’s much advertised presidential ambition, though his constitutional right lacks both conscience and principle.

Bello, who spoke at the maiden edition of the Governor Yahaya Bello Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents in Abuja on Friday, said that “rotational presidency is unconstitutional” adding that “Nigerians should be allowed to make their choices for the best candidate to emerge for the top post”.

But Ohanaeze in its reaction stated that Bello was still an under graduate when political leaders from both Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria met in Abuja ahead of the 1999 general elections to agree on the principle of rotation for political stability and peace in the country.

The group said that it was based on that understanding that South West geopolitical zone of the country produced the presidential candidates of the two major political parties then, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Party (APP), which former President Olusegun Obasanjo of the PDP won.

“Governor Bello, no doubt, has demonstrated a remarkable obsession with ambition shortly after providence paved way for him to be sworn in as the governor of Kogi State in 2015 at an impressionable age of 40.

“There is no doubt that Bello has a date with destiny going by a smooth political ascendancy that life has presented to him. However, I have my fears that he is embarking on a political adventure that lacks both conscience and principle.

“The immortal words of Uthman Dan Fodio that ‘conscience is an open wound and only the truth can heal it’ should serve as a moral compass to Nigerian leaders. Noah Webster had admonished that all the miseries and evils which men suffer from vice, crime, ambition, injustice, oppression, slavery and war, proceed from their despising or neglecting the inner still voice or conscience.

“Governor Bello was still a student, studying accountancy at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria when an agreement was reached between the North and the South with respect to Rotational Presidency. The meeting was held at the National University Commission (NUC) Conference Centre, Abuja in 1998. Dr. Chuba Okadigbo spoke on behalf of the South while Alhaji Abubakar Rimi spoke for the North. The likes of Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, etc. were at the meeting.

“The Nigerian statesmen examined the merits and demerits of zoning and rotation of power between the composite zones in Nigeria. At the end, it was resolved that the presidency be conceded to the South and that it would rotate between the South and the North in the interest of equity, unity and corporate existence of Nigeria,” they said.

The apex Igbo body said that the foregoing was the basis for the emergence of presidential candidates of the mainstream political parties from the South West in1999.

