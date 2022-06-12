2023: Your votes will count, INEC chairman assures Nigerian youths

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerian youths that their votes will count in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos, Yakubu urged the youth to vote in the elections when they collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Yakubu said the number of youths coming out to register for their PVCs was an indication that the youths are ready to participate in the electoral process.

He said: “Those of you that have come out to register have sent a powerful message to the commission. “I assure you that those of you that have registered and willing to register will get their PVCs before the general elections. In the last one week, we registered over 5,000 people in this venue. And when I saw the crowd that came out to register, I said we must change strategy.

“Instead of everyone coming to TBS to register, we will register you in 20 centres in 20 local government areas of the state and there will be more machines deployed all over Lagos beginning from next week.”

On her part, European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, urged the youth to be part of the electoral process in the country.

Isopi said the number of people registered by INEC in the one week showed that the exercise was a huge success and a sign of hope for a better future for Nigeria. She said it is also a sign of trust and confidence in the electoral process that has made tremendous progress in the last few years.

The Ambassador said the reforms, changes, technologies and innovations introduced by INEC has made the election more transparent and credible. She said the changes have also made it possible for the commission to protect the votes every Nigerian.

“But, you know that voter turnout in Nigeria is very low and that is not good. You also know that voter turnout of young Nigeria is very low and this is not good. “And this is why we are here.

We need to change this trend, mobilize the youth and this is why we are here to mobilize you because you are a massive force. You have the power to make change happen. You have the power to make the difference. Therefore, don’t give up your power because your vote is your power.

“Your voter’s card is your power. So, get it and use it on the election day because your vote will count.” Many artistes and entertainers like Wake, Small Doctor, Omawumi, MI, Pasuma, Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi and many others performed during the concert.

