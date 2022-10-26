2023: You’re Judas, Keyamo tells Obaseki

For supporting the Northern Presidential Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress, Festus Keyamo SAN has likened the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki to Judas in the Christian Holy Book. Keyamo, who was reacting to the statement made by Obaseki, said the Edo State governor should apologize to Edo people, Southerners and Nigerians.

Obaseki had said on Monday that should APC win next year’s Presidential election, Nigeria will break. But reacting to this, the PCC spokesperson said it was a reckless statement. He said: “We read with utter amusement the outburst of the Governor of Edo State claiming Nigeria will break up if the APC wins the Presidential election. This is coming from a Governor who turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to the outrageous and divisive statement made by his presidential candidate in Kadunaafewdaysagocalling forNorthernersnottovotefor Yoruba or Igbo candidates. “

