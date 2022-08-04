News

2023: Youth Ambassador Ajadi clinches NNPP’s Ogun governorship ticket

A student of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism ( NIJ), Olufemi Ajadi, has emerged as the Ogun governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP).

Ajadi, who is also the President of All Youths Reoriented Initiative of Nigeria, emerged through consensus at a massively attended and peaceful primary to replace the placeholder, Olujobi Fayoyin.

Delegates from across the 20 local governments of the state participated in the primary with national officers of the party in attendance.

There was massive approval the moment Ajadi was announced as the flagbearer of the party in the state.

The event was held at the State Secretariat, Ashero, Ogun State, on the 3rd of August, 2022.

Speaking with journalists, Ajadi said work for the revitalization of Ogun State as a gateway state had already begun.

He said a State which had produced great men before now should not be seen to be lagging behind.

Ajadi added that anyone that looks around will agree that things are not working the way they should be.

He said, “Government is not about the governor and his immediate cabinet alone. NNPP has come to change the narrative.

Ajadi added that;

“Our party is not satisfied with the state of roads in our dear state, especially when you move out of the capital and other cities.

“It does seem as if border communities like Ibafo, AKute, etc are not part of Ogun state, but millions of our people live there, hundreds of businesses are done there; we will address it.

“Every day, we hear stories of armed robbery, burglary, kidnap, and other security risks in the state! We will put a stop to it.

“We commend the VGN, OPC, Amotekun, and neighborhood Watch for their efforts.

“Our government will collaborate with them and address the encroachment of criminals be they herdsmen or kidnappers in Ogun State.

“We will introduce incentives for policemen serving here; will install CCTV cameras in different parts of the state, with inter-community surveillance.

“Ogun must be safe and secure. An NNPP administration will see to that.

“We will not run a state owing people salaries or pensions after they have served the state, that is a grave injustice and I promise all our people that all outstanding payments will be addressed. we promise a new salary structure upon being elected.”

 

