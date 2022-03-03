News Top Stories

2023: Youth bodies back Orji Uzor Kalu to succeed Buhari

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Youth bodies under the auspices of Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria (ELFON) have declared their support for the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. ELFON detailed the former Abia State governor’s ability to foster unity and fightinsecurityinthecountry, which according to them, was displayed during his time as Abia Governor. The National President, Amb. Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel, said this in Abuja when he led other members of the group to the Senate wing of the National Assembly on a courtesy visit to the legislator.

Thegroupsaiditsdecision to adopt Kalu was based on their unbiased assessment of hisleadershipprofile, particularly his detribalised posture and generosity. Notable members of the groupincludeex-SuperEagles goalkeeperCelestineEmmanuel Babayaro; Speaker, Niger Delta Youth Parliament, Ufon Daniel; ex-Edo State Commissioner, DamainLawani; Sadiq Sada, and Speaker, Nigerian Students Parliament, Aliyu Mubarak. Godstime said they had resolved to use their campaign and footsoldierstomobilise45 million Nigerians of goodwill to support Kalu’s election.

He said: “Our decision to pay you this visit for familiarization and partnership is based on an unbiased assessment of your leadership profile, particularly your detribalised posture and shared generosity. We have on record the critical roles you played in ensuring Nigeria’s corporate existence by defending Nigerians from external aggression and maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity right from your days as the Governor of Abia State.

“Your diligent services and selfless dispositions in the discharge of your duties in secret and in the open have immensely contributed in holding the country together as a united and indivisible country against the wish of sponsors of amber of disunity. “Not too many Nigerians have the capacity of leading Nigeria to our collective dream and aspiring Nation but We are blessed to have a few of your calibre who have shown interest with imposing will and driving force to better Nigeria. “We have decided to take anyNigerianleaderthattakes usseriouslyaswehopeforthe better. Youarealeaderthatdemystifies service to the people withagenuinefearof God, an epitome of development worthy of emulation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DHQ: Troops recover illegally refined diesel worth N77m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops on clearance operation in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, recovered 345,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) worth over N77 million. The operations, it added, were conducted between September 17 and 23. This was as the military further noted that an […]
News

US approves Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moderna has been approved by the US government as the country’s second Covid-19 vaccine, clearing the way for millions of doses to be released. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the US-made jab about a week after approving a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which is now being distributed. The US has agreed to purchase 200 […]
News

DHQ: Troops recover 2.4m illegally refined diesel, stolen crude

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says additional 1,186 suspected terrorists, family members surrendered The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops prosecuting the war against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region, recovered a total of 1,232,250 litres of illegally-refined Automative Gas Oil (AGO), as well as 1,140,340 litres of stolen crude, in the last two weeks. This was as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica