2023: Youth bodies back Orji Uzor Kalu to succeed Buhari

Youth bodies under the auspices of Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria (ELFON) have declared their support for the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. ELFON detailed the former Abia State governor’s ability to foster unity and fightinsecurityinthecountry, which according to them, was displayed during his time as Abia Governor. The National President, Amb. Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel, said this in Abuja when he led other members of the group to the Senate wing of the National Assembly on a courtesy visit to the legislator.

Thegroupsaiditsdecision to adopt Kalu was based on their unbiased assessment of hisleadershipprofile, particularly his detribalised posture and generosity. Notable members of the groupincludeex-SuperEagles goalkeeperCelestineEmmanuel Babayaro; Speaker, Niger Delta Youth Parliament, Ufon Daniel; ex-Edo State Commissioner, DamainLawani; Sadiq Sada, and Speaker, Nigerian Students Parliament, Aliyu Mubarak. Godstime said they had resolved to use their campaign and footsoldierstomobilise45 million Nigerians of goodwill to support Kalu’s election.

He said: “Our decision to pay you this visit for familiarization and partnership is based on an unbiased assessment of your leadership profile, particularly your detribalised posture and shared generosity. We have on record the critical roles you played in ensuring Nigeria’s corporate existence by defending Nigerians from external aggression and maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity right from your days as the Governor of Abia State.

“Your diligent services and selfless dispositions in the discharge of your duties in secret and in the open have immensely contributed in holding the country together as a united and indivisible country against the wish of sponsors of amber of disunity. “Not too many Nigerians have the capacity of leading Nigeria to our collective dream and aspiring Nation but We are blessed to have a few of your calibre who have shown interest with imposing will and driving force to better Nigeria. “We have decided to take anyNigerianleaderthattakes usseriouslyaswehopeforthe better. Youarealeaderthatdemystifies service to the people withagenuinefearof God, an epitome of development worthy of emulation.”

